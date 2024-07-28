Updated ACC Football Recruiting Rankings (7/28)
Georgia Tech has begun fall camp and is getting prepared to face Florida State on August 24th, but the Yellow Jackets are still trying to bring in one of the ACC's top recruiting classes. They hosted a lot of recruits on campus this past weekend, but none was bigger than 2025 five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty. Petty has been predicted to land at Florida State for the past couple of months, but the Yellow Jackets have some momentum and are in the mix. The Seminoles will be tough to beat, but Georgia Tech has given themselves a chance to land one of the top players in the country. Georgia Tech has the No. 5 class in the ACC while Florida State has the No. 3 class.
Miami remains at the top of the conference as Mario Cristobal is aiming for a third straight No.1 class in the ACC. Miami and Clemson have been the top two classes for the majority of the past two months.
SMU is looking to make a splash in their first year in the conference and they have the No. 4 class in the conference. They remain slightly ahead of Georgia Tech.
Pitt has jumped up to the No. 6 spot in the rankings while Stanford, Duke, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech round out the top ten. Boston College, NC State, Virginia, North Carolina, Cal, Wake Forest, and Louisville are 11-17.
Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (7/28, rankings via 247Sports)
1. Miami
2. Clemson
3. Florida Stae
4. SMU
5. Georgia Tech
6. Pitt
7. Stanford
8. Duke
9. Syracuse
10. Virginia Tech
11. Boston College
12. NC State
13. Virginia
14. North Carolina
15. Cal
16. Wake Forest
17. Louisville
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris