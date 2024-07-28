All Yellow Jackets

Updated ACC Football Recruiting Rankings (7/28)

Who is at the top of the ACC recruiting rankings heading into August?

Georgia Tech has begun fall camp and is getting prepared to face Florida State on August 24th, but the Yellow Jackets are still trying to bring in one of the ACC's top recruiting classes. They hosted a lot of recruits on campus this past weekend, but none was bigger than 2025 five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty. Petty has been predicted to land at Florida State for the past couple of months, but the Yellow Jackets have some momentum and are in the mix. The Seminoles will be tough to beat, but Georgia Tech has given themselves a chance to land one of the top players in the country. Georgia Tech has the No. 5 class in the ACC while Florida State has the No. 3 class.

Miami remains at the top of the conference as Mario Cristobal is aiming for a third straight No.1 class in the ACC. Miami and Clemson have been the top two classes for the majority of the past two months.

SMU is looking to make a splash in their first year in the conference and they have the No. 4 class in the conference. They remain slightly ahead of Georgia Tech.

Pitt has jumped up to the No. 6 spot in the rankings while Stanford, Duke, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech round out the top ten. Boston College, NC State, Virginia, North Carolina, Cal, Wake Forest, and Louisville are 11-17.

Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (7/28, rankings via 247Sports)

1. Miami

2. Clemson

3. Florida Stae

4. SMU

5. Georgia Tech

6. Pitt

7. Stanford

8. Duke

9. Syracuse

10. Virginia Tech

11. Boston College

12. NC State

13. Virginia

14. North Carolina

15. Cal

16. Wake Forest

17. Louisville

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins

Three-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche

Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins

Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris

Published
