Memphis Football: Tigers March to 2-0 With 38-17 Win Over Troy
Memphis' hopes for a College Football Playoff berth are still very much alive after cruising to a 38-17 win over the Sun Belt's Troy Trojans on Saturday.
The Tigers' rushing attack was the star of the show, with South Carolina transfer Mario Anderson reaching a career high of 125 yards on the ground, alongside two touchdowns. Anderson is now up to four touchdowns on the season. Brandon Thomas also scored twice from inside of three yards.
It's good news for the Tigers that other running backs are able to step up in the wake of the injury to starter Sutton Smith, who is reportedly out for the remainder of the season.
Veteran starting quarterback Seth Henigan also contributed a touchdown pass to tight end Brendan Doyle from four yards away. Henigan completed 20 passes on 32 attempts for 161 yards.
The Tigers will look to make three wins to start the season when they travel to Florida State, September 14 at noon ET on ESPN.
RELATED: TAKEAWAYS: Tulane Fall to #17 Kansas State At Home 34-27 Amid Final Drive Controversy
Troy starting quarterback Goose Crowder exited in the second quarter with a reported shoulder injury and did not return, but not before he picked up the first rushing touchdown of his college career on an 11-yard scamper. Junior Matthew Caldwell played the remainder of the game, adding a rushing touchdown of his own and completed 11 passes on 19 attempts for 113 yards.
Former Notre Dame OC Gerad Parker is still searching for his first win as a head coach. His next opportunity will be September 14 at #21 Iowa at 4 PM ET on FS1.