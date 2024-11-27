What The CFP Committee Said About Ranking Tulane #17 Ahead of Week 14
The Tulane Green have posted a record of 9-2 to start the 2024 season and have secured a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game against Army. Jon Sumrall's squad, who were on a bye this past weekend, continue to climb in the College Football Playoff rankings.
The Green Wave check in at #17 this week, up from #20 last week, just behind #16 Arizona State.
In a teleconference following this week's rankings reveal, Michigan Athletic Director and CFP Selection Committee Chair Warde Manuel answered a question about where the Green Wave find themselves in specificity to the Sun Devils, who currently lead the Big 12.
"Well, Arizona State has had two great wins against two ranked opponents in Kansas State and BYU. As you know, Tulane at this time has played Kansas State as their only ranked opponent and they lost to Kansas State at the beginning of the year, but they played very well since those two losses to Kansas State and Oklahoma."
"We just felt Arizona State is playing at a level that moves them up ahead of Tulane, but as you can see, they're one away from each other, so we think highly of both of them."
Tulane find themselves in a position where, if they beat Memphis on Thanksgiving Day and then beat Army in the AAC Championship, they could sneak into the College Football Playoff if Boise State also stumbles in the Mountain West championship.
That matchup with Memphis is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET on Thursday evening on ESPN.
