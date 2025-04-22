FIU Adds JUCO Transfer Safety Ormond Wallace
On Monday, FIU announced the commitment of safety Ormond Wallace. After two years at Hutchinson Community College, he will have two years of eligibility remaining with FIU.
Last season, Wallace posted 22 total tackles (11 solo/11 assisted), two tackles for loss and one sack. Through his two seasons, he had 39 total tackles (19 solo/20 assisted), 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Coming out of high school, Wallace had offers from both Arkansas and Georgia Tech, but went the JUCO route and the Alabama native is now joining secondary coach Kenneth Gilstrap's room.
This offseason, FIU lost starting safeties Jojo Evans and CJ Christian to power conference schools. Through the portal, FIU brought in Arkansas State transfer Websley Etienne, Illinois' Demetrius Hill and already have returners Shamir Sterlin and Bobby Salla Jr. on the roster.
Last season, the Panthers' pass defense ranked fourth in Conference USA, allowing 179.6 passing yards per game. FIU also ranked fifth in total defense in 2024.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily