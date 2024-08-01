Every G5 Player on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List 2024
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded each season to the best defensive player in FBS. This week, the Football Writers Association of America released the watch list this week for the 2024 edition of the award.
19 players from the Group of Five were included in the list of 75 defensive standouts. Each name from the AAC, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, and Sun Belt below are listed below.
- DE CJ Nunnally IV - Akron
- LB Nate Johnson - Appalachian State
- DE Ahmed Hassanein - Boise State
- S Jack Howell - Colorado State
- CB Shavon Revel - East Carolina
- LB Marques Watson-Trent - Georgia Southern
- LB CJ Brazile - Liberty
- S Brylan Green - Liberty
- LB Chandler Martin - Memphis
- LB Matt Salopek - Miami (Ohio)
- LB Colin Ramos - Navy
- LB Jason Henderson - Old Dominion
- S Jaden Voisin - South Alabama
- S Maxen Hook - Toledo
- DT Patrick Jenkins - Tulane
- LB Jackson Woodard - UNLV
- DE Maurice Westmoreland - UTEP
- DE Joe Evans - UTSA
- S Ike Larsen - Utah State
The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce finalists for the 2024 trophy on Nov. 20 and the winner will be unveiled Dec. 9 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, N.C.
