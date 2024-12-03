Fresno State QB Mikey Keene Enters Transfer Portal After Two Seasons With Bulldogs
Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene will enter the transfer portal, becoming the latest experienced quarterback who will look to test out the free agent market.
“Thank you to my Mom and Dad for their unconditional love and support, I want to thank Coach Tedford and Coach Skip,” said Keene in a post on Twitter.
“With that being said I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with one year of eligibility left.”
The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder Chandler, Ariz. native began his career as a three-star recruit with Central Florida in 2021, where he started 11 games and threw over 2,300 yards with 23 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.
Keene entered the portal following then-UCF head coach Gus Malzahn’s wanting a different style of quarterback and landed at Fresno State in 2023.
In his two seasons with the Bulldogs, Keene has been a steady signal-caller, throwing for 5,868 yards with 42 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.
Keene led the Bulldogs to a 9-4 season under Jeff Tedford and Tim Skipper, but the team finished 6-6 under Skipper this year.
The quarterback market has already seen several Group of Five signal callers declare their intention to enter the portal, including Liberty’s Kaidon Salter and Florida International’s Keyone Jenkins.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Army Football's Jeff Monken Named AAC Coach of the Year
Conference USA Football Power Rankings - Week 15
New Florida Atlantic Head Coach Zach Kittley Formally Introduced To Team