Injury News: Colorado State WR, NFL Draft Hopeful Tory Horton Will Miss Rest of 2024
One of the 2025 NFL Draft class's top G5 wide receivers will not play the remainder of his final college season.
Colorado State Rams' head coach Jay Norvell released a statement on social media Monday confirming that Tory Horton has a season-ending injury that will require surgery. Horton left Colorado State's win over San Jose State this past weekend after with that injury. What that exact injury is exactly was not disclosed in Norvell's statement.
The Fresno native started the season with 26 catches for 353 yards and a touchdown. He had over 1100 receiving yards in each of the two seasons prior.
Horton is projected by The Draft Network to be a Day 2 pick in April's NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Colorado State will continue their 2024 season on October 19 against Air Force.
