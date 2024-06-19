RECRUITING: Boise State Football Lands 3-Star Texas Athlete Ja'Bree Bickham
Boise State have added another commitment to Spencer Danielson's first recruiting class as the Broncos' head coach.
2025 athlete Ja'Bree Bickham announced his commitment to the Broncos on X with the caption "Locked In." Bickham, a native of McKinney, Texas, has a three-star rating from 247Sports.
Bickham chose the Broncos over offers from Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Louisiana, Michigan State, and UTEP. His measurements are listed as 6'3" and 180 pounds. Speed is Bickham's strong suit, running the 100 meters in a reported 10.9 seconds in track and field.
Bickham's first opportunity to sign for the Broncos will be December 4, 2024. Per 247Sports, Bickham is the sixth verbal commit in the 2025 class for the program.
Boise State enter the 2024 season as the defending Mountain West Conference champions. Spencer Danielson took over the program during the season and was promoted from interim head coach to full-time head coach at the conclusion. Their 2024 campaign will begin on August 31 at Georgia Southern.