What The College Football Playoff Committee Said About Ranking UNLV #24 in Week 13
If the regular season ended today, the #12 Boise State Broncos would face the Colorado State Rams in the Mountain West Conference championship. The Broncos are 6-0 in league play, while the Rams are 5-0 in that category (7-3 overall).
Even so, it's the UNLV Rebels (8-2 overall) who find themselves at #24 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday evening. The Rebels took down San Diego State 41-20 over the weekend. Their losses so far this season came against Boise State on October 25 and against Syracuse on October 4.
In a teleconference following this week's rankings reveal, Michigan Athletic Director and CFP Selection Committee Chair Warde Manuel spoke to G5 Football Daily after being asked about UNLV's inclusion in the rankings as the second MWC representative, despite being third in the conference standings.
"Well, you know, two close losses, overtime at Syracuse and the loss by five to Boise, impressive in what they have done. Their quarterback, Williams, has really performed both passing and rushing. I think he leads the team in both categories."
"They've just been impressive to us, and while they may not be in the top two in the league, we really look at the team's performance overall throughout the season to determine how we rank them. But we've been impressed by UNLV."
UNLV continue their season this Friday night, November 22, at San Jose State. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM PT on FS1. The Rebels are then scheduled to end the regular season November 30 at Nevada.
Colorado State will finish their season with matchups against Fresno State on November 23 and Utah State on November 29.
