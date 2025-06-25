Miami Commitment Marathon Continues Adding Blue-Chip Tight End Israel Briggs
The Miami Hurricanes might just have a commit every day this week as they add another commit for the 2026 class. The Canes continue the trend of "Tight End U," adding four-star Israel Briggs to the 2026 class.
"Briggs is a jumbo receiver who will move to tight end in college," Greg Biggins of 247Sports said, scouting Briggs. "He's one of the most versatile players in the region and over the last three years, has taken snaps at receiver, tight end, running back, quarterback, linebacker, safety, and edge. Multi-sport background as well, who does the jumps and short sprints in track and is a two-time all-league selection in basketball.
"Lean 6-foot-4 frame and will need to add some significant bulk to factor in the run game, but should be a brutal matchup for opposing linebackers and safeties in the passing game. Natural with his hands and has a high level of body control. Fluid route runner who can turn a defender around and runs well after the catch. Shows some wiggle in the open field and is tough to bring down. Had a 99-yard touchdown as a junior, where he broke multiple tackles on the play and then outran the secondary. Tracks the football well down the field and has excellent hand-eye coordination. At this point, Briggs is much more advanced as a pass catcher but shows his toughness on the defensive end, and that should translate to him developing into a solid blocker as he puts on the needed size to become a more well-rounded tight end."
The Hurricanes now have 16 players committed to their Class of 2026, nine of whom are either four- or five-star prospects. This also jumps Hurricanes to the top ACC class and now they rank as the No. 7 in the industry rankings.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
- OL, Canon Pickett, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (Committed 6/10/2025)
- DL, Tyson Bacon, 6-foot-3, 263 lbs. - Hoover, Alabama (Committed 6/10/25)
- DE, Asharri Charles, 6-foot-2 and 230 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 6/22/25)
- WR, Vance Spafford, 5-foot-11, Mission Viejo, California (Committed 6/23/25)