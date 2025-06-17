All Gophers

Four-star Texas RB Ryan Estrada commits to Gophers over blue blood programs

Minnesota picked up one of its biggest verbal commitments in the class of 2026 on Tuesday.

Tony Liebert

El Dorado's Ryan Estrada (1) runs the ball and makes a touchdown during a football game against Montwood on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at the Socorro ISD Student Activities Complex II in El Paso.
El Dorado's Ryan Estrada (1) runs the ball and makes a touchdown during a football game against Montwood on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at the Socorro ISD Student Activities Complex II in El Paso. / GABY VELASQUEZ/ EL PASO TIMES / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
First-year running backs coach Jayden Everett and the Gophers made a recruiting statement on Tuesday, landing a verbal commitment from four-star Texas running back Ryan Estrada.

Estrada was on campus for an official visit during Minnesota's Summer Splash event last weekend, and he verbally committed to the program on Tuesday. Listed at 5-foot-9, 195 pounds, he was one of the most productive running backs in Texas as a junior. He totaled 79 carries for 2,422 rushing yards and 34 total touchdowns at El Dorado High School.

He is a four-star prospect according to the latest 247Sports Composite, ranking as the 310th-best player in the class of 2026. He chose Minnesota over a laundry list of offers from blue blood programs such as Alabama, Michigan, Wisconsin and Oklahoma, among others.

Everett was hired as the Gophers' new RBs coach on February 9, and he has recruited a tantalizing duo in the 2026 class with Estrada and Ezekiel Bates, who has been verbally committed since late April.

Estrada joins Andrew Trout, Justin Hopkins and Howie Johnson as Minnesota's fourth verbal commitment in the class who is rated as a four-star recruit by at least one major recruiting service.

Updated 2026 recruiting class: 22 verbal commitments

