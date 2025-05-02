All Gophers

Gophers secure official visit with 2026 CB moments after scholarship offer

A fast-rising 2026, Illinois CB will be on U of M campus later this year.

Tony Liebert

Nov 2, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boilingbrook, Illinois cornerback Jordan Lampkins became the latest 2026 recruit to lock-in his official visit with the Gophers for later this year. He will be visiting during their annual Summer Splash event on June 13 to 15.

The Gophers offered Lampkins a scholarship on Thursday afternoon and he announced that he had scheduled his official visit only a few moments later. Listed at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, his only other scholarship offers are from Toledo, Bowling Green and Sacremento State.

Last season as a junior at Boilingbrook High School, he recorded 51 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, three pass breakups and one interception. He battled a few injuries throughout the year, but he'll now look to climb up recruiting boards with a big senior campaign.

Minnesota has a commitment from talented four-star cornerback Justin Hopkins, but Lampkins joins Darion Jones as only the second 2026 corner to announce his official visit with the Gophers.

Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published |Modified
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Recruiting