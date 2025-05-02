Gophers secure official visit with 2026 CB moments after scholarship offer
Boilingbrook, Illinois cornerback Jordan Lampkins became the latest 2026 recruit to lock-in his official visit with the Gophers for later this year. He will be visiting during their annual Summer Splash event on June 13 to 15.
The Gophers offered Lampkins a scholarship on Thursday afternoon and he announced that he had scheduled his official visit only a few moments later. Listed at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, his only other scholarship offers are from Toledo, Bowling Green and Sacremento State.
Last season as a junior at Boilingbrook High School, he recorded 51 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, three pass breakups and one interception. He battled a few injuries throughout the year, but he'll now look to climb up recruiting boards with a big senior campaign.
Minnesota has a commitment from talented four-star cornerback Justin Hopkins, but Lampkins joins Darion Jones as only the second 2026 corner to announce his official visit with the Gophers.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits
- OL Aaron Thomas
- WR Rico Blassingame (committed)
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- OT Mataalii Benjamin
- LB Hudson Dunn
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB Pierce Petersohn
- CB Darion Jones
- DE Anthony Charles
- LB Duyon Forkpa Jr.
- TE Mason Bonner
- WR Dre Pollard
- LB Angel Luciano
- TE Preston Fryzel
- OT Daniel McMorris
- RB Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston
- LB Aden Reeder
- WR Hayden Moore (committed)
- WR Kai Meza (committed)
- CB Justin Hopkins (committed)
- CB Jordan Lampkins (June 13-15)
- TE Gabe Weaver (June 13-15)
- S Gabe Davis-Ray (June 13-15)
- TE Jack Sievers (June 13-15)
- OT Lucas Tielsch (June 13-15)
- CB Xavier Jackson (June 13-15)
- LB Julian Manson (June 13-15)
- RB Ryan Estrada (June 13-15)
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15) (committed)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)
- WR Luc Weaver (June 13-15)