Mizzou Flips 3-Star S Brody Jones From Cincinnati
The Missouri Tigers landed the commitment of three-star safety Brody Jones on Monday morning, per Rivals.
Jones was previously committed to Cincinnati and has been a frequent visitor to Columbia since the start of the 2025-26 season.
Jones is the No. 842 player in the country, according to composite rankings. The Fayetteville, Arkansas, native is the No. 11 player in his home state and No. 73 at his position.
Despite being listed as a cornerback, Jones was recruited by safeties coach Jacob Yoro. If he were to play safety, he'd be third in the position group committed.
He had committed to Cincinnati on June 15. He consistently took visits to other schools following his commitment to Cincinnati, including an official one to Missouri during Week 7 against the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was offered by the Tigers on Sept. 7 and took an unofficial visit days later on Sept. 13.
Jones was also being recruited by Wisconsin, Tulane, Houston, Georgia Tech and others. He took an official visit to Wisconsin in between his unofficial and official trips to Columbia.
This was the second commitment the Tigers landed Monday, joining three-star safety Carter Stewart, who flipped his decision from Utah. The Tigers have now increased their 2026 recruiting class to 18. Jones marks the sixth commitment in the month of October.
After the addition of Jones, it's safe to say the Tigers are one of the hottest recruiting teams on the trail in the country right now.
2026 Mizzou Football Recruiting Targets
4-Star LB Duyon Forkpa Jr. - Baltimore, Maryland
4-Star LB Braylon Hodge (Michigan State) - Englewood, Colorado
4-Star DT Tajh Overton (Oklahoma State) - Owasso, Oklahoma
3-Star DT Jae'Lin Battle (Baylor) - Edmond, Oklahoma
3-Star DT Ari Slocum - Farmerville, Louisiana
3-Star CB Ahmod Billins - Abbeville, Alabama
3-Star S Karaijus Hayes - Sarasota, Florida
3-Star OT Ben Mubenga - Buford, Georgia
2026 Missouri Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompana Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)
- EDGE Micah Nickerson, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Magnolia, Mississippi (Committed 09/28/2025)
- DL DeMarcus Johnson, 6-foot-7, 260 lbs. - Missouri City, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)
- LB JJ Bush, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. - Theodore, Alabama (Committed 10/03/2025)
- RB Terry Hodges, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Bryant, Arkansas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- IOL Brysen Wessell, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Jackson, Missouri (Committed 10/11/2025)
- OT Johnnie Jones, 6-foot-7, 305 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 10/11/2025)
- S Carter Stewart, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Pearland, Texas (Committed 10/13/2025)
- S Brody Jones, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Fayetteville, Arkansas (Committed 10/13/2025)