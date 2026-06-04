Mizzou Commit Luke Injaychock Sees Similarities Between Him, Eli Drinkwitz

In all the right ways, three-star Missouri offensive line commit Luke Injaychock sees similarities between him and Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Those thoughts were reaffirmed during his offensive visit to Columbia, starting on May 29 and ending on May 31.

Building a strong relationship with Drinkwitz and other coaches was a top priority in general for Injaychock. It wasn't much of an issue between him and Drinkwitz.

"I think he's an awesome person. He's just he's funny, he's smart, he really knows how to make people feel wanted," Injaychock said. "I just knew he was the right person for me. I think we're similar in some ways, so I just knew he was a good fit for myself."

The lineman from Illinois thinks the two have similar senses of humor, along with being light and kind people. Those were traits put on display by Drinkwtiz during the visit.

"I think we're both pretty funny. We both have a pretty similar humor," Injaychock said. "I both like to think that we're good at lightening up the mood of an area, so he really kept the positive vibes up all weekend, and I really appreciated that about him."

Injaychock has been a frequent visitor to Columbia over the last year, helping him gain familiarity with Columbia and everything else the program has to offer. That lowered the pressure of his official visit to Missouri, knowing he didn't need to be impressed further.

"I've already been wowed by them so many times that I just came in with positive vibes," Injaychock said. "I wasn't on high alert because I'm already committed. I wasn't really evaluating, so I was just enjoying the moment as a Mizzou commit."

He committed to Missouri on May 1, deciding between Ohio State, Auburn, Illinois, Wisconsin and others. His recruitment isn't fully shut down, but his focus is on Missouri right now.

At the moment, Missouri's coaching staff views Injaychock as a long-term tackle. He may start out as a guard because of his size and the adjustment to college, but they see him as a tackle eventually. Injaychock is playing left tackle for Nazareth Academy for his senior season of high school football and has experience playing right tackle.

"I'll probably start off that guard first, just because it's easier to get adjusted the college level in that position, but there are alternate goals to make me a starting tackle," Injaychock said. "They really like my athleticism, my mobility to get out in space, and my speed."

Missouri's ability to push offensive linemen into the NFL, courtesy of offensive line coach Brandon Jones, has caught the eye of Injaychock. Recently, Keagen Trost was drafted. Senior offensive tackle Cayden Green will likely be selected in the 2027 draft, too.

Going to a school that sends players to the pros at your position of choice is obviously a deciding factor in a commitment decision. The way in which Jones develops players over multiple years adds even more weight to that.

"They've proved it multiple times," Injaychock said. "They proved it on Keegan Trost. Cayden Green, he's going to get drafted, first round again this year. Every year, they're turning out offensive linemen to the pros. I think that just speaks to what they do over there, and what NFL teams also think of them."

It became clear after spending time with a variety of players that the Tigers have established an impressive culture. That gave him more reason to be enamored with his future school.

Injaychock was hosted by offensive tackle Colin Sorensen and spent time with offensive tackles Jack Lange, Whit Hafer and Ryan Jostes, along with defensive end Daeden Hopkins and tight end Jude James.

"All those guys love each other, and it was super cool to witness that they move as a pack as an o-line," Injaychock said. "Those are the guys I spend the most time with."

Injaychock had moved his visit date to last weekend for a few reasons, but being alongside his best friend and his teammate while he went to Columbia for a visit was one of them.

Recruiting 3-star EDGE Chris Kasky

Injaychock is teammates with three-star defensive end Chris Kasky, the No. 505 player in the country and No. 19 in Illinois. The two attended last weekend's official visit together and Injaychock has been frequently in Kasky's ear about landing in Columbia.

"We've been playing on the same team I think since we were 11, so I've almost grown up in football with him" Injaychock said. "It was really cool to go on the official visit with him and I'm hoping he makes the right choice. I've been recruiting him hard."

The two have grown up in football together, so they're used to each other's playstyles. It would be the first real time that the two weren't on the same team if Kasky doesn't end up with the Tigers.

"It would be awesome. I've only played one year of football without him, so I've practically never not played football with him," Injaychock said. "I'm really looking forward to see where he chooses, but I hope it's Mizzou."

Kasky took his first official visit to Indiana on May 15 and will end to Iowa this weekend, starting on Friday.

Click HERE for our recruiting tracker for Missouri football's 2027 class.

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