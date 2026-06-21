Mizzou Lands Commitment of 3-Star CB T'ari Miller

Missouri football secured a 2026 Father's Day recruiting commitment from three-star cornerback T'ari Miller on Sunday, per Kenny Van Doren of Mizzou Today. Miller became the 15th recruit to pledge to the Tigers in the 2027 class.

The Miami native received a crystal ball to land with the Tigers on Sunday following his official visit to Columbia.

Miller is currently the No. 488 player in composite rankings, per 247Sports. He's also the No. 47 cornerback and No. 40 in the state of Florida. Miller attends Miami Central High School and stands at an impressive 6-foot-4, 180 pounds.

Missouri competed with the likes of Georgia, LSU and Auburn to land Miller's services, which were the programs that rounded out the list of his top four schools. He also held offers from Arkansas, California, Florida State, Indiana, Miami and others.

The commitment of Miller is a big one. The Tigers have yet to land a corner in this class, despite hosting a few others for visits. Miller is a good addition, but the Tigers' main cornerback target is still four-star Raheem Floyd from East St. Louis. He's teammates with three-star safety commit Jabarri Lofton and the Tigers are battling with the Florida Gators to land his talents.

Click HERE for our recruiting tracker for Missouri football's 2027 class.

Who's committed to Mizzou in the class of 2027?

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.