Mizzou Lands 2027 Commitment of 4-Star Wide Receiver Lawrence Britt

Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers have added a second four-star wide receiver to their 2027 recruiting class in Lawrence Britt from Memphis. Britt is the second wide receiver addition in the class for the Tigers.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Lawrence Britt has Committed to Missouri, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’2 185 WR chose the Tigers over Florida, Arkansas, and Iowa



“MIZ I’M HOME🐯” https://t.co/Nbn1cgICe8 pic.twitter.com/5yozmmIzfE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 11, 2026

He took an official visit to Missouri on the weekend of Friday, June 5. He left that visit even more impressed with the Tigers following eight prior unofficial visits.

"The visit was great. It left us blown away again," Britt told Missouri On SI.

The addition of Britt is a big one for a variety of reasons, but mainly because Britt has long been linked to the Tigers. Not landing Britt would've meant a lot of effort down the train for wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler and others who recruited him.

Britt is currently ranked the No. 257 player in the country according to composite rankings, along with the No. 13 athlete in the country and No. 12 in the state of Tennessee. He chose the Tigers over Clemson, Florida, Texas Tech and others.

He wasn't only heavily recruited by the coaching staff. Three-star quarterback commit Braylen Warren made his best effort to get Britt to join him for a potentially dynamic offensive core in the 2027 class. Ultimately, Warren's recruiting efforts worked.

"He's a cool guy," Warren told Missouri On SI. "He's funny to be around. Good personality, really."

The Memphis native was the second-leading receiver this past season for Lausanne Collegiate, logging 696 yards and 12 touchdowns on 44 receptions. As a sophomore in 2024, Britt recorded 297 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 20 catches. Britt has played some safety and running back during high school, as well.

Click HERE for our recruiting tracker for Missouri football's 2027 class.

Who's committed to Mizzou in the class of 2027?

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