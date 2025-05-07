What Position Did Mizzou Improve the Most Through the Transfer Portal? - The Extra Point
After losing 12 starters and a number of other important role players and developmental projects, the Missouri Tigers were bound to have to heavily retool their roster through the transfer portal.
As team's round out their final additions from the spring window of the portal, Missouri has checked off the boxes it needed to in order to replace those departing players.
But, with so much turnover, where did the Tigers not only replace talent, but actually improve from their 2024 group?
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on what position the Tigers improved the most through this year's transfer portal cycle.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Mizzou 2025 Transfer Portal Additions
5/3 - Braelen Henderson, DR from Ohio - READ
4/22 - Jaylen Early, OT from Florida State - READ
4/19 - Xavier Loyd, WR from Northern Illinois - READ
4/18 - Gavin Hoffman, TE from Iowa - READ
1/15 - Damon Wilson, EDGE from Georgia - READ
1/11 - Vince Brown, TE from Colorado State - READ
1/4 - Stephen Hall, DB from Washington State - READ
12/28 - Johnny Williams IV, OT from West Virginia - READ
12/22 - Beau Pribula, QB from Penn State - READ
12/22 - Connor Weselman, P from Stanford - READ
12/21 - Nate Johnson, EDGE from Appalachian State - READ
12/20 - Keagan Trost, OL from Wake Forest - READ
12/20 - Dominick Giudice, OL from Michigan - READ
12/19 - Mose Phillips III, S from Virginia Tech - READ
12/18 - Ahmad Hardy, RB from Louisana-Monrore - READ
12/17 - Langden Kitchen, DE from Northwest Missouri State - READ
12/16 - Josiah Trotter, LB from West Virginia - READ
12/16 - Mikayi Gbayor, LB from Nebraska - READ
12/16 - Santana Banner, S from Northern Illinois - READ
12/14 - Kevin Coleman, WR from Mississippi State - READ