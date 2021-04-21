Notre Dame's Offense Is Loaded With Talented Skill Players
Notre Dame heads into the 2021 season with an unproven but talented wide receiver corps, and the Fighting Irish are loaded at tight end and running back. How those wideouts are developed, and whether or not they stay healthy, will have a major impact on the Notre Dame offense in 2021.
In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast we discuss the wide receiver position. We talk about the recent comments head coach Brian Kelly made about the Irish, dive into the talent that returns at the position, how the group fits together and what must happen for the position to be a strength. We also discuss the talent that returns at running back and tight end, and why this Notre Dame offense has the skill talent to have an outstanding offense this fall.
After the podcast we answer listener and subscriber questions, which focused a lot on the quarterback position.
You can also watch the podcast here:
