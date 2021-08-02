Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballBaseballOther SoonersSubscribeSI.com
Search

Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know Vanderbilt

Oklahoma and Vanderbilt have met three times in their program histories - twice in Norman and once in Nashville.
Author:
Publish date:

With Oklahoma and Texas' move to the SEC, SI Sooners gives fans a quick catch-up on each program from the conference to learn your new rivals. Today: Vanderbilt.

Nickname: Commodores

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Stadium: Vanderbilt Stadium (39,790)

Head Coach: Clark Lea

Vanderbilt Stadium

Vanderbilt Stadium

Claimed Football National Titles: 0

Favorite Gameday Tradition: Waiting for baseball season

Football Royalty: Jay Cutler, Jordan Matthews, Zach Cunningham

Famous Alumni: Skip Bayless, Walker Buehler, Sonny Gray, David Price

Read More Here Comes the SEC:

Of Note: There really isn't a whole lot to note about the Vanderbilt Commodores football program as they are obviously a school that is built on academics and excels in baseball primarily. But, while they do not have any claimed national titles in football, many may be surprised to learn they actually do have two unclaimed ones. In 1921 and 1922, the Commodores went 7-0-1 and 8-0-1 respectively. Retroactively, the Berryman Quality Point Rating System awarded Vanderbilt the championship in those seasons based off analysis of the 1921 and 1922 college football seasons. Oklahoma fans may be wondering if this is the same system that awarded Oklahoma State the 1945 national title retroactively (which they do claim), but it is not - as that was the AFCA. However, the Berryman QPRS is recognized by the NCAA and is used prevalently in the NCAA record book. 

Series History with Oklahoma: OU leads 2-0-1

Last Meeting: 1977 (Norman, OK) - Oklahoma won 25-3

The Tie: 1933 (Norman, OK) - Tied 0-0 (Had to include that because, well, it was a 0-0 tie and that's kind of funny). 

Vanderbilt Commodores
Football

Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know Vanderbilt

Riley, Lincoln
Football

Sooners Slide in Latest 2022 Team Recruiting Rankings

Texas A&M
Football

Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know Texas A&M

Austin Reaves
Men's Basketball

Former Oklahoma Star Headed to Summer League With the Lakers

Tennessee Volunteers
Football

Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know Tennessee

South Carolina
Football

Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know South Carolina

Ole Miss Rebels
Football

Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know Ole Miss

Missouri Tigers
Football

Here Comes the SEC: Get to Know Missouri