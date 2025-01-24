How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Indiana Women’s Basketball: Preview, Prediction
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks' three-game homestand comes to an end on Friday night as they take on the Indiana Hoosiers in Matthew Knight Arena. This is the second-ever matchup between the two programs, with Oregon holding a 2-0 lead in the all-time series. The most recent game between the Ducks and Hoosiers came in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, where the Ducks defeated the Hoosiers 91-68 on their way to the Final Four.
Friday's game provides Indiana with the opportunity to avenge the 2019 loss. The game also marks the return of former Duck Sydney Parrish, who transferred from Oregon to Indiana in 2022. Parrish was just one of multiple Ducks who transferred after the 2021-22 season and was part of a historic recruiting class.
The upcoming matchup between the Hoosiers and Ducks holds extra weight, as a win for either team would help its chances of securing a better spot in postseason play.
How to Watch:
The Oregon Ducks (14-5, 5-3) will take on the Indiana Hoosiers (12-6, 4-3) at home in Matthew Knight Arena on Friday, Jan. 24. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast on B1G+.
Preview:
The Ducks hold a 14-5 record on the season and are an extremely tough opponent to beat, especially at home. The Ducks have won their last five home games while achieving a 12-1 record at Matthew Knight Arena, the only loss being to No. 4 USC, who defeated the Ducks 88-51 back in February.
Oregon also enters Friday's matchup fresh off a comeback win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Ducks trailed by 10 at halftime and by as many as 15 in the first half. However, Oregon refused to back down. Guard Elisa Mevius hit a clutch corner three to cap a 13-0 run from the Ducks, giving Oregon its first lead at 44-41 with just under six minutes left.
The Ducks held Iowa to just 17 points in the second half, leaving room for Oregon to make a comeback and secure a 49-50 victory. Iowa's 49 points marked the program’s lowest total since the 2012-13 season.
Oregon’s successful record at home, along with its substantial momentum following the win over Iowa, will undoubtedly make the Ducks a tough opponent for the Hoosiers. However, Indiana has a dynamic offense that presents a challenge for any defense, including Oregon's.
Indiana comes to Eugene having lost its two previous games and three of its last five. The Hoosiers' most recent loss came against No. 4 USC, where the Trojans defeated Indiana 73-66. Indiana is looking to snap its losing streak in Eugene against the former program of Hoosier star Sydney Parrish.
Parrish, the former Duck, currently averages 10.6 points per game while leading the team with 6.1 rebounds a night. Parrish is just one of four of Indiana's five starters who are averaging double-digit points. The Hoosiers are led by Yarden Garzon, who averages 10.6 points per game.
The upcoming matchup between Indiana and Oregon carries immense weight for both programs, with significant implications for their NCAA Tournament aspirations. Oregon is No. 36 in the NCAA NET rankings, while Indiana sits just behind the Ducks at No. 39. A victory for either team would bolster their respective résumés and would increase the likelihood of securing a higher seed and a more favorable path in the postseason.
Prediction:
Oregon's impressive home-court dominance, coupled with its confidence following the statement win over Iowa, gives the Ducks a clear edge in this matchup. While Indiana's offense poses a formidable challenge, the Ducks' ability to disrupt opponents defensively, particularly on their home floor, will be key.
