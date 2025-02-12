How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team is looking to bounce back on Wednesday, Feb. 12, against the Washington Huskies. The Ducks are currently riding a three-game losing streak, most recently losing to the No. 1 UCLA Bruins at home in Matthew Knight Arena.
Now the Ducks have another shot at redemption before heading to Minneapolis, Minnesota, to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers, followed by another road game at Nebraska.
Wednesday’s game marks the 110th meeting between the Northwest rivals, with Oregon holding a 56-54 lead in the series. The Huskies have won three of the last four matchups; however, Oregon has an undeniable home-court advantage, winning the last five meetings in Eugene.
How to Watch
The Oregon Ducks (16-8, 7-6) will host the Washington Huskies (14-10, 5-7) at home in Matthew Knight Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Plus (B1G+).
Preview
The Oregon Ducks enter Wednesday’s matchup looking to bounce back after a hard-fought 62-52 loss to No. 1 UCLA. Despite the defeat, the Ducks showed significant improvement compared to earlier losses against Michigan and No. 17 Maryland. Oregon managed to trim UCLA’s lead to just two points early in the third quarter and stayed within seven in the fourth, ultimately holding the undefeated Bruins to a season-low 62 points—a testament to the Ducks’ defensive grit.
Nani Falatea led the Ducks with a season-high 19 points in just her fourth start of the season. Falatea was the only Duck to connect from beyond the arc, accounting for both of Oregon’s three-pointers as the team went 2-for-17 from deep.
Deja Kelly added 14 points, but the Ducks struggled offensively, shooting just 27 percent from the field, including a 6-for-35 (17 percent) effort in the first half. Despite these struggles, head coach Kelly Graves noted the team’s resilience but emphasized that they don’t believe in moral victories and need to add another win to their record. The Ducks have the opportunity to do just that on Wednesday against the Washington Huskies.
The Washington Huskies come to Eugene looking to snap a cold streak, having lost four of their last five games and six of their last eight. Washington most recently fell to No. 16 Maryland 81-73 and is 4-5 on the road this season, including a 3-3 record in Big Ten play.
Washington is led by Elle Ladine, who averages 16.0 points per game and is one of four Huskies scoring in double figures. Sayvia Sellers follows closely with 15.7 points per game, while Dalayah Daniels (11.3 ppg) and Hannah Stines (10.0 ppg) round out the balanced scoring attack.
Daniels is the team’s leading rebounder, pulling down 6.8 boards per game. Sellers and Ladine are lethal from beyond the arc, ranking in the top six in the Big Ten in three-point shooting at 39.4 percent and 37.6 percent, respectively. Sellers also ranks sixth in the conference with 2.0 steals per game.
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers To Trade For Deebo Samuel, Pair With Justin Herbert?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Replacement Options As Junior Adams Departs For Dallas Cowboys
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, A'lique Terry 'Favorites' of 5-Star Jackson Cantwell
As a team, Washington is one of the most efficient offensive units in the Big Ten. The Huskies rank second in free throw shooting (78.5 percent), three-point shooting (36.0 percent), and three-pointers made per game (7.8). Additionally, they rank third in the conference in field goal percentage (46.8) and fourth in blocks per game (4.5), showcasing their balanced play on both ends of the floor.
Oregon’s defense has been a standout all season. The Ducks are allowing opponents to score just 60.7 points per game, sixth in the Big Ten, while holding teams to 39.6 percent shooting from the field and 30.4 percent from three-point range.
Oregon has registered double-digit steals in 13 games this season, tied for the third-most among Big Ten teams and 27th nationally. The Ducks’ defensive intensity has been a key factor in their success, forcing turnovers and limiting scoring opportunities.
Home-court advantage will also play a significant role for Oregon. The Ducks boast a 13-3 record at Matthew Knight Arena this season. Notably, all three home losses have come against top-20 opponents (No. 1 UCLA, No. 6 USC, and No. 16 Maryland). Oregon has won 12 straight home games against unranked opponents, underscoring their dominance at home against non-ranked competition. One more home win would tie for the fifth-most wins in a season in the history of Matthew Knight Arena and would be the most since the 2022-23 season.
For Oregon, the keys to victory will be finding consistency on offense while maintaining their defensive intensity. The Ducks will need to contain Washington’s perimeter shooting and continue forcing turnovers to disrupt the Huskies’ rhythm. If Oregon can execute on both ends of the floor, they’ll be well-positioned to defend their home court and get back on track in conference play.
Prediction
Despite a 62-52 loss to No. 1 UCLA, the Oregon Ducks showed significant improvement, hanging with the nation’s only undefeated team and holding them to a season-low 62 points. The Ducks’ defensive intensity kept them within striking distance throughout the game, and their resilience proved they can compete with top-tier competition. Hungry for a win and unwilling to settle for moral victories, Oregon now turns its focus to a struggling Washington team that has lost four of its last five games.
With a 13-3 record at Matthew Knight Arena and 12 straight home wins against unranked opponents, the Ducks are poised to bounce back. If they bring the same defensive tenacity and capitalize on their home-court advantage, Oregon has a strong chance to get back in the win column against the Huskies.