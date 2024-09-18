Could NFL Rookie Quarterback Bo Nix Be Benched by Denver Broncos, Sean Payton?
The Carolina Panthers announced the benching of starting quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young on Monday.
Could Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix be next?
The former Oregon Ducks quarterback was selected No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and impressed head coach Sean Payton enough to earn the starting job headed into Week 1 after a solid preseason. The 24-year-old rookie received praises from the likes of Peyton Manning and Bill Belichick among others.
However, football experience hasn't translated to NFL experience for Nix two games into the season, as the Broncos have gotten out to an 0-2 start.
Vicent Frank of Forbes wrote Monday that the Broncos would be better off benching Nix after tossing four interceptions and no touchdowns in his first two starts. Frank points to the presence of Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham as options on the roster that have more experience, with Wilson being his preferred option.
"At this point, the Broncos must elevate either Stidham or Wilson to the starting job," Frank wrote. "In my opinion, Wilson should get the nod. He’s still young. He can provide some trade value if the quarterback performs at a high level. ... Nix should not see the field again until he gains more experience in practice and the Broncos actually add more skill-position talent. They have invested too much into him to continue down the path we’ve seen from other teams with young quarterbacks in the recent past."
Though Wilson has had his own struggles in the past, the former No. 2 overall pick argubaly wouldn't be much worse than Nix has been so far.
Unsurprisingly, a coach like Payton appears hardly ready to move on so quickly. When speaking to the media Monday, he acknowledged Nix's struggles but is confident in his improvement moving forward.
“He’s been through the fire storm, if you will," Payton said. "You’re better prepared, you’re better served when it comes around again. By no means, we’re not in that position right now. Obviously, we would have liked to have started better, but my point is he’s someone that I think by nature is confident in his preparation, in his ability and is not going to be discouraged easily.”
So far as a pro, Nix has gone 46 of 77 passing for 384 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions with a 35.7 QBR. He's added nine carries for 60 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Despite his struggles, Nix can remain positive knowing that both of Denver's games have been one-score losses. For now, it appears Payton will keep the rookie in command.
The Broncos will look to avoid an 0-3 start when they visit Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Nix looks to score his first NFL touchdown.
