Ducks Digest

Ohio State Buckeyes Will Howard 'Still Has Nightmares' of Final Play vs. Oregon Ducks

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard remembers all too well how things ended in the loss to the Oregon Ducks earlier this season. The two teams will face off in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday as part of the College Football Playoff.

Zach Dimmitt

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) looks up as time runs out on the clock against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) looks up as time runs out on the clock against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard hasn't forgotten about what happened on Oct. 12, and he's using it as motivation headed into Wednesday's College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl.

Howard met with the media this week and reflected on the 32-31 loss the Buckeyes suffered in Eugene earlier this season. In what was one of the most exciting games of the regular season in college football, Howard had the Buckeyes in position for a game-winning drive on the road against the No. 3 team in the country, but came up short in a thrilling finish.

Will Howar
Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) throws a pass during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Unveil White Uniforms for Rose Bowl vs. Oregon Ducks

MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Uniforms for Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Rose Bowl Injury Update: Jordan Burch, Jahlil Florence 

After getting the Buckeyes in position for a potential go-ahead field goal, a pair of penalties -- one being an illegal substitution flag on Oregon -- Ohio State was backed up, forcing Howard to make a play on 3rd and 20 at the Ducks 38-yard line. With six seconds left, he ran up the middle and slid after a 12-yard gain, but time had ran out.

Now, he gets a chance at revenge after heartbreak.

"I still have nightmares about that play," Howard said. "I'm thankful that we even get a chance to go out there and play these guys again. The way we lost that game, it still hurts."

Despite the late-game blunder, Howard impressed against the Ducks. He finished 28 of 35 passing for 326 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. He also had a one-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

Will Howard
Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) slides on the field as the clock runs out against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said Monday that whichever team can grow the most from the first meeting will have the edge.

"Whether you win the game or lose the game, you learn from each week," Day said. "The team that learns and continues to adapt, make adjustments, address their issues, and enhance their strengths is the team that's going to be the strongest in the end. Our focus has been on our execution and preparation. . . . Our team is still here. We're still fighting. We have an opportunity to play the No. 1 team in the country and work toward a national championship. That’s been our focus."

Ohio State and Oregon will kick off from Pasadena on Wednesday at 2 p.m. PT. The winner will face either the Texas Longhorns or Arizona State Sun Devils at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, TX, on Friday, Jan. 10 with a chance to advance to the National Championship in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

MORE: What Nick Saban Said About Ohio State's Ryan Day Before Oregon Ducks Matchup

MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Reacts to Overtime Cincinnati Bengals Loss, NFL Playoffs

MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Ticket Prices Rise, College Football Playoff Quarterfinal

MORE: What Pat McAfee Said About Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Before Oregon Ducks Matchup

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is a journalist contributing to the Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies on SI websites. Dimmitt I graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2022 with a Bachelors degree in Journalism.

Home/Football