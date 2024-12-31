Ohio State Buckeyes Will Howard 'Still Has Nightmares' of Final Play vs. Oregon Ducks
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard hasn't forgotten about what happened on Oct. 12, and he's using it as motivation headed into Wednesday's College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl.
Howard met with the media this week and reflected on the 32-31 loss the Buckeyes suffered in Eugene earlier this season. In what was one of the most exciting games of the regular season in college football, Howard had the Buckeyes in position for a game-winning drive on the road against the No. 3 team in the country, but came up short in a thrilling finish.
After getting the Buckeyes in position for a potential go-ahead field goal, a pair of penalties -- one being an illegal substitution flag on Oregon -- Ohio State was backed up, forcing Howard to make a play on 3rd and 20 at the Ducks 38-yard line. With six seconds left, he ran up the middle and slid after a 12-yard gain, but time had ran out.
Now, he gets a chance at revenge after heartbreak.
"I still have nightmares about that play," Howard said. "I'm thankful that we even get a chance to go out there and play these guys again. The way we lost that game, it still hurts."
Despite the late-game blunder, Howard impressed against the Ducks. He finished 28 of 35 passing for 326 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. He also had a one-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said Monday that whichever team can grow the most from the first meeting will have the edge.
"Whether you win the game or lose the game, you learn from each week," Day said. "The team that learns and continues to adapt, make adjustments, address their issues, and enhance their strengths is the team that's going to be the strongest in the end. Our focus has been on our execution and preparation. . . . Our team is still here. We're still fighting. We have an opportunity to play the No. 1 team in the country and work toward a national championship. That’s been our focus."
Ohio State and Oregon will kick off from Pasadena on Wednesday at 2 p.m. PT. The winner will face either the Texas Longhorns or Arizona State Sun Devils at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, TX, on Friday, Jan. 10 with a chance to advance to the National Championship in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
