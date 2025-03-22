How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Duke: NCAA Tournament: Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds
It was nearly a decade ago when the No. 10 seed Oregon Ducks women's basketball team upset the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils 74-65 in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament to advance to the Sweet 16.
This Sunday, the No. 10 Oregon Ducks have the opportunity to repeat history as they look to upset the No. 2 Blue Devils and continue their NCAA Tournament run.
The similarity between 2017’s matchup and 2025’s matchup is uncanny. The same programs, the same seeding, the same court in Durham, North Carolina, and the Ducks head into the game with the same goal: survive and advance.
However, the teams taking the court this time around look much different than they did eight years ago. While Oregon hopes to replicate its past success, both teams feature new rosters, coaching staff, and playing styles that will shape this year’s matchup.
How to Watch:
The No. 10 Oregon Ducks will look to repeat history and upset the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils on Sunday, March 23. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 a.m. PT and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Betting odds:
Spread: Duke –14.5
Total: 126.5
Moneyline: Vanderbilt –2000, Oregon +1000
Preview:
Oregon’s upset over Duke back in 2017 marked the beginning of a new era for Oregon Basketball. It was Sabrina Ionescu's and Ruthy Hebard’s freshman season and served as a game that would introduce Oregon women’s basketball to the rest of the country, a program with standout players that the nation would keep an eye on for years to come.
"It was eight years ago that we came down here as the same 10 seed. We had a couple of freshmen by the name of Sabrina Ionescu and Ruthy Hebard. And we played really well and happened to win both games," Oregon coach Kelly Graves said on Thursday after arriving in Durham. "That was the start of our women's basketball program in a lot of ways. It kind of put us on the map."
Current Oregon assistant coach and former Ducks guard Oti Gildon was on the court when Oregon pulled off its upset over the Blue Devils.
It is not only Graves and Gildon who have experience facing North Carolina. Oregon’s Deja Kelly is all too familiar with the Blue Devils, having played her previous four seasons at North Carolina, Duke’s rival.
The Ducks enter Sunday’s game fresh off a hard-earned victory over the No. 7 Vanderbilt Commodores. Despite giving up a 19-point lead in regulation, Oregon fought off Vanderbilt in overtime to secure a win in Durham, North Carolina.
Now the Ducks will face a bigger task in facing No. 2 Duke on Sunday.
Duke thrives on interior scoring, ranking No. 16 in the nation with nearly 23 made two-pointers per game. The Blue Devils rely heavily on their presence inside, shooting just 17.5 three-pointers per game. This strategy has been effective for the Blue Devils as the team not only earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament but also boasts a 27-7 record.
Leading Duke’s scoring effort is freshman Toby Fournier, who leads the team in scoring, averaging 13.4 points while adding 5.3 rebounds per game. The Blue Devils boast two other players averaging in double figures in Ashlon Jackson (12.4 points per game) and Oluchi Okananwa (10.2 points per game).
Although Duke has a strong offense, its biggest strength lies on defense. Duke forces over 20 turnovers per game while also holding its opponents to under 40 percent shooting from the field.
If the Ducks want to achieve the upset on Friday, Oregon must step up offensively and take care of the ball. The Ducks will need to limit careless mistakes against Duke’s aggressive defense, as turnovers could lead to easy transition points for the Blue Devils. Duke is averaging _ points on turnovers, something Oregon will look to limit in the upcoming matchup.
Oregon’s personnel could provide a problem for the Blue Devils. Oregon center Phillipina Kyei is one of the tallest women’s basketball players in the nation, standing at 6-8. Her size inside could create some problems for Duke’s offense, which relies heavily on scoring inside the arc. The tallest players on Duke’s roster are 6-3, including leading scorer Fournier, who could be limited in Sunday’s matchup due to Kyei’s size and experience.
The Ducks also boast two of the top active scorers in the NCAA in Deja Kelly and Peyton Scott. In Oregon’s victory over Vanderbilt on Friday, Scott went off for a team-high 20 points while Kelly added another 13 points. Not to mention, Oregon also has a deep bench.
Eight different players have led the Ducks in scoring this season, including four off the bench in Ehis Etute, Nani Falatea, Katie Fiso, and Elisa Mevius (Out for the game vs. Duke due to injury).
Prediction:
Although the Blue Devils have shown dominance this season with only seven losses, the Ducks are hungry for an upset. Oregon thrives under pressure, boasting an 8-1 record in games decided by four points or less. If the Ducks can protect the ball against Duke’s defense and effectively execute in the paint, they’ll be on track to repeat history and advance to the Sweet 16.