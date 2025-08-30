Oregon Ducks Flex Alumni Relations with 2025 Hype Video
The Oregon Ducks alumni support is vast, and the team continues to flex their deep roster of former talent with former Miami Dolphin and newest staff member, Verone McKinley III voicing the Ducks' hype video on the eve of the 2025 season.
McKinley, who joins the Ducks as the new director of personnel strategy, joins the club of Ducks that give back to the program with their star power and influence. Other former Oregon athletes to voice previous hype videos include Arik Armstead, De'Anthony Thomas, and Marcus Mariota.
"Change is at the heart of every story," McKinley said in the two-minute video comparing Oregon's nature to the struggles the Oregon team faces. "Carved by fire. Grown through patience. Cut by courage. This land was formed through the toughest of elements and so are we."
Oregon's 2025 hype video is an ode to the program's famous alumni
"Each layer of rock, every tree of these forests, tells a story of those that came before us, who's sacrifice formed the roots that keep us connected and still standing tall," McKinley says in the video.
As the 2025 season draws near, Oregon's hype video features some of the legends that played in Autzen Stadium including Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, former NFL defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, iconic Oregon Ducks quarterback Joey Harrington, former NFL running back LaMichael James, and Mariota to name a few.
The video also featured photos of former Oregon coach Mike Bellotti and Nike CEO and Oregon booster Phil Knight.
Including these notable alumnus and icons with the program is intentional by the team to not only show the feats former Oregon athletes are capable of for recruiting, but also displaying the amount of athletes that still interact with the program on a daily basis. As the social media caption for the video says "birds aren't meant to fly alone."
Oregon's alumni flock is helping bring in the future
"This process doesn't stop," McKinley said in the video.
That statement stands true for Oregon's continued relations with their famous alumni. When breaking down his reason for coming back to Eugene, McKinley pointed at other previous Ducks taking the field in new ways to support their alma mater.
“You see Dallas Warmack, Ryan Walk. I played with both of those guys,” McKinley said when discussing his new role. “Being back I think just shows how much we love our university and our school and just the people that have taken care of us for years before, for years to come.”
See you where the Ducks gather: Autzen Stadium
Speaking of famous Oregon alumni, don't be surprised if several former Ducks make appearances on Rich Brooks Field for the first game of the season.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman, Jackson Powers-Johnson, already posted on his "X" (formerly Twitter) account that he'd be back at his old stomping grounds this weekend rooting on the Ducks against the Bobcats.
Powers-Johnson is known to help with recruiting, along with many other Ducks alumni, showing the strength Oregon brings on the recruiting trail with star power influence.
"Coach [A'lique] Terry, coach [Dallas] Warmack, coach Cut [Cutter Leftwich], coach [Ryan] Walk, all those guys just had Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round [of the NFL Draft] so that's pretty big," recent offensive line commit for the class of 2026, Immanuel Iheanacho said to broadcaster Pat McAfee about why he chose the Ducks.
The Ducks kick off against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. PT.