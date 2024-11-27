Can Oregon Ducks Flip Linkon Cure, Five-Star Kansas State Wildcats Commit?
The Oregon Ducks will be hosting five-star tight end Lincoln Cure for their rivalry game against the Washington Huskies on Saturday night. Cure is a Kansas State Wildcats commit, but is still making visits to other schools before national signing day.
The elite recruit from the Class of 2025 is predicted to stick with Kansas State, but the Ducks trying to flip his commitment.
Linkon Cure Player Profile
Linkon Cure is a 6-6, 220-pound tight end out of Goodland, Kansas. He is a rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 tight end in the class of 2025 per 247sports. Cure committed to Kansas State in July of 2024.
What makes him so special? 247Sports’ scouting analyst Gabe Brooks had this to say about Cure.
“Big, athletic, playmaking tight end prospect who can line up as a true receiver and provide mismatches in the passing game,” Brooks said. “Uses speed-changing nuance as a route runner and gravitates toward space when available. Combines strength with speed as a run-after catch threat. Athletic enough to hurt defenses in the vertical game, while also providing a big-play threat in the screen/quick game.”
In addition to having all of the athletic tools, Cure has knack for finding the ball. Cure is viewed as an elite prospect that will eventually be picked in the top half of the NFL draft.
“Enters senior season as an elite tight end prospect with high-round NFL Draft upside,” Brooks said. “Gifted flex tight end with physical tool and strength capacity to fit all tight end modes at the high-major level, and potentially beyond.”
Can Oregon Ducks Flip Another Tight End?
The Oregon Ducks flipped four-star class of 2025 tight end Vander Ploog from Washington to Oregon in early November. Now, Oregon is looking to flip another tight end to join the class of 2025 recruiting class.
While Linkon Cure will be visiting Oregon this weekend, he is still expected to end up singing with the school he is committed to, Kansas State.
247Sports experts Tom Loy, Ryan Wallace, and Miek Roach have all kept the predictions for Cure to inevitably sign with Kansas State.
“Everything stands out about Oregon for me,” Cure told Sports Illustrated's Andrew Nemec. “We’ll just have to see how the weekend goes.”
MORE: Who Will Oregon Ducks Face in Big Ten Championship Game: Ohio State, Indiana?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule: Washington Huskies Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast Announced
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Gives Injury Update On Tez Johnson, Jordan Burch, Marcus Harper II
MORE: Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch On Oregon Ducks: 'Our Guys Believe' In Upsets
MORE: Is 4-Star Tight End Andrew Olesh Flipping From Michigan Wolverines To Oregon Ducks?
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Target Anthony Jones Says Dan Lanning 'Keeps It Real'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Brandon Finney Visiting Eugene Amid Penn State Flip Rumors
MORE: Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch Reveals Quarterback Plans Against Oregon Ducks
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, Denver Broncos' Bo Nix to Play in Primetime
MORE: Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota To Replace New York Giants' Daniel Jones?
MORE: Pat McAfee: Dan Lanning 'Feels Pretty Committed' To Oregon Ducks Amid NFL Coach Rumors