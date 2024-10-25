Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Can Oregon Flip 4-Star Baylor Commit Linebacker Kaleb Burns?
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has been pilling up the wins on the field, which hasn't gone unnoticed by the recruiting world.
Four-star linebacker and Baylor Bears commit Kaleb Burns is one such player that has kept a wandering eye on the Ducks despite his commitment to the Bears.
Burns has been linked to the Ducks for some time now since he took an official visit to Eugene during the Ohio State game. He raved about his visit to Oregon to Chad Simmons of On3.
“It was a great visit. It is one of the best I have been on. Oregon showed great hospitality, I like the location and the set up and the coaches are great. I spent time with (Brian Michalowski) and we have built a good relationship. I like coach Lanning a lot too," Burns said to Simmons. "Overall, how I was greeted and just the visit made everything great all around.”
Oregon showed up late to the recruitment of Burns, the nation's No. 32 linebacker according to On3. Burns committed to Baylor towards the end of July, but since the Ducks have since up to the party, they've been making noise and Burns has been paying attention.
“When they offered me in September, it came out of nowhere. I wasn’t really hearing from them or anything, but since they offered, they have been recruiting me hard, putting in the work and really showing me that they want me," Burns said to On3.
However, for the time being, Burns remains committed to Baylor, but he hasn't ruled any of his options, including Oregon.
“Oregon is right there,” Burns told Simmons. “Since the great visit, they are chasing me every day. I am always on the phone with coach Lanning. They are recruiting me hard and Oregon has earned that spot on my list."
Ducks fans should stay optimistic about their chances of landing the Texas native, according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, Oregon has a high chance chance of flipping Burns.
“I don’t want to put a time stamp on it because I am still weighing my options, and I don’t want to rush this. I want to make my decision, but I want to take my time with it. It comes down to loyalty and relationships for me. Both Baylor and Oregon are really recruiting me hard," Burns finished with.
Oregon could see their No. 7 ranked recruiting class in the 2025 get much stronger with the late addition of the four-star linebacker should Lanning and company pull off the flip.
