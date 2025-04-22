Oregon Ducks Make Strong Impression On 5-Star Safety Recruit Jett Washington
EUGENE– As the offseason continues, the Oregon Ducks football program is continuing to make strides on the recruiting trail. The Oregon Ducks already have the No. 13 class in the 2026 cycle, per 247 Sports, and are looking to add to their list of commits with safety Jett Washington.
Standing at 6-5, 200 pounds, Washington is listed as a five-star prospect and is the No. 2 safety in his recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. He is also the nephew of late basketball star Kobe Bryant.
Washington was in Eugene last fall when the Ducks upset Ohio State, and he returned for a visit with his family this weekend.
“It was a very good visit and overall experience for me and my family,” Washington told On3. “I got to watch practice, see the scrimmage, meet with the coaches and see the campus. Talking with coach Hamp (Chris Hampton), watching the team scrimmage, and just getting a feel for the environment were things that stood out to me.”
Chris Hampton is Washington’s lead recruiter and has been nothing less than dominant in the recruiting world. 247Sports named him National Recruiter of the Year after Hampton helped Oregon land arguably the best 2025 defensive back recruiting class.
Now, Hampton is working to bring in another elite defensive back room that could potentially include Washington.
Washington is one of the most coveted players in the 2026 cycle, and his commitment could shift the national recruiting landscape. With his length, athleticism, and ability to cover ground in the secondary, he has the tools to make an immediate impact wherever he lands.
The five-star prospect holds 30 offers from top programs around the nation. Last month, Washington told On3’s Hayes Fawcett that he is down to 11 schools, with Oregon being one of them. The other 10 programs Washington has narrowed his choices down to are Ohio State, Penn State, USC, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, and UNLV.
Washington is planning an official visit to Oregon, though a date hasn’t been locked in yet. The Ducks are considered one of the top contenders in his recruitment. Alabama and USC are also firmly in the mix, and Washington continues to weigh interest from several other programs.
“This visit was big for sure,” Washington told On3 of his most recent visit to Oregon. “They did move up and they are still high on my list. What makes them different is the culture they are building and how they are getting better each year.”
Under coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks have brought in three consecutive top-10 recruiting classes. A commitment from Washington could make that four.
Washington plans to make a decision ahead of the 2025 football season, per On3.