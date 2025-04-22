Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Make Strong Impression On 5-Star Safety Recruit Jett Washington

Five-star safety Jett Washington is one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are emerging as a serious contender following his latest visit to Eugene.

Olivia Cleary

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

EUGENE– As the offseason continues, the Oregon Ducks football program is continuing to make strides on the recruiting trail. The Oregon Ducks already have the No. 13 class in the 2026 cycle, per 247 Sports, and are looking to add to their list of commits with safety Jett Washington

Standing at 6-5, 200 pounds, Washington is listed as a five-star prospect and is the No. 2 safety in his recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. He is also the nephew of late basketball star Kobe Bryant. 

Washington was in Eugene last fall when the Ducks upset Ohio State, and he returned for a visit with his family this weekend. 

“It was a very good visit and overall experience for me and my family,” Washington told On3. “I got to watch practice, see the scrimmage, meet with the coaches and see the campus. Talking with coach Hamp (Chris Hampton), watching the team scrimmage, and just getting a feel for the environment were things that stood out to me.” 

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football
New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chris Hampton is Washington’s lead recruiter and has been nothing less than dominant in the recruiting world. 247Sports named him National Recruiter of the Year after Hampton helped Oregon land arguably the best 2025 defensive back recruiting class. 

Now, Hampton is working to bring in another elite defensive back room that could potentially include Washington. 

Washington is one of the most coveted players in the 2026 cycle, and his commitment could shift the national recruiting landscape. With his length, athleticism, and ability to cover ground in the secondary, he has the tools to make an immediate impact wherever he lands. 

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs against Oregon Ducks linebacker Br
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs against Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) and defensive back Jabbar Muhammad (7) in the first quarter in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The five-star prospect holds 30 offers from top programs around the nation. Last month, Washington told On3’s Hayes Fawcett that he is down to 11 schools, with Oregon being one of them. The other 10 programs Washington has narrowed his choices down to are Ohio State, Penn State, USC, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, and UNLV. 

MORE: Dan Lanning EXCLUSIVE: Why Oregon Ducks Are Thriving In NIL, Transfer Portal Era

MORE: Oregon Ducks 2025 Schedule: Toughest Road Games In Big Ten Slate

MORE: Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Details Quarterback Dante Moore's 'Swagger' And 'Arm Talent'

Washington is planning an official visit to Oregon, though a date hasn’t been locked in yet. The Ducks are considered one of the top contenders in his recruitment. Alabama and USC are also firmly in the mix, and Washington continues to weigh interest from several other programs. 

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches from the sideline during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oh
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches from the sideline during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“This visit was big for sure,” Washington told On3 of his most recent visit to Oregon. “They did move up and they are still high on my list. What makes them different is the culture they are building and how they are getting better each year.” 

Under coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks have brought in three consecutive top-10 recruiting classes. A commitment from Washington could make that four. 

Washington plans to make a decision ahead of the 2025 football season, per On3. 

feed

Published
Olivia Cleary
OLIVIA CLEARY

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

Home/Football