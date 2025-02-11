Oregon Ducks Trending to Land 4-Star Recruit Tommy Tofi: Next Penei Sewell?
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks are continuing to dominate on the recruiting trail. The Ducks already have the No. 1 2026 class in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, and are now trending to add another highly touted prospect to their impressive list of commits: four-star offensive lineman Tommy Tofi.
On3 insiders Justin Hopkins and Max Torres each logged picks in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine favoring Oregon to land the four-star offensive lineman.
Tofi, a 6-7, 350-pound lineman, currently ranks as the No. 141 overall prospect and No. 11 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also considered the No. 17 player in California.
The four-star has made multiple trips to Eugene, each time coming away impressed by coach Dan Lanning, offensive line coach A’lique Terry, and the overall program.
“My interest in Oregon is very high,” Tofi told On3’s Chad Simmons after his most recent visit. “They are definitely in my top five.”
MORE: Oregon Ducks Replacement Options As Junior Adams Departs For Dallas Cowboys
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, A'lique Terry 'Favorites' of 5-Star Jackson Cantwell
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Hire Oregon Ducks Wide Receivers Coach Junior Adams
MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit Kendre Harrison Shuts Down 'Overrated' Chants
Tofi currently holds offers from nearly 30 programs around the nation, including Florida, Washington, Penn State, Ohio State, USC, and Tennessee, making the fight for his commitment one of the most competitive for linemen in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Tofi has already visited Oregon five times, including attending the Ducks’ 32-31 win over Ohio State on Oct. 12. Despite Oregon’s strong position, other programs remain in pursuit. Tofi is set to visit UCLA next weekend while also having made unofficial visits to USC and Cal. However, Oregon appears to stand out among the rest.
“My biggest highlights were getting to hang out with some of the players, getting to know the strength and conditioning routine, seeing the equipment and technology they use, and hearing more about the nutrition program,” Tofi told Simmons.
The Bay Area standout has been a force on the field, earning West Catholic Athletic League Junior Player of the Year honors last season. As a junior, he recorded 28 total tackles, including two for loss, along with one sack. His sophomore campaign was equally impressive, tallying 36 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery, earning him All-West Catholic League First Team honors in back-to-back seasons.
Tofi’s dominance has already drawn comparisons to former Oregon great Penei Sewell, who became one of the Ducks' most dominant offensive linemen before being selected seventh overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft.
“Tofi is a massive kid who has drawn some Penei Sewell comparisons because of the similar frame at the same stage and playing style,” wrote 247Sports’ Greg Biggins. “Plays guard and tackle at the high school level but projects more as an interior lineman at the next level.”
Oregon’s recruiting success in the 2026 cycle has already been headlined by major commitments, including Mater Dei four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene, a top-25 recruit in the nation. Adding Tofi would further solidify the Ducks’ efforts in building another dominant offensive line as they seek to stay at the top of the food chain in the Big Ten Conference. If Oregon seals the deal with Tofi, it would be another massive win in the trenches, reinforcing the Ducks’ reputation as a premier destination for elite offensive line talent.
MORE: What Marcus Mariota Said About Supporting Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels
MORE: Oregon Ducks Receiver Tez Johnson: NFL Draft 'Biggest Riser'?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Pushing to Flip Ohio State Buckeyes 5-Star Commit Chris Henry Jr.
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Hire Brian Hartline As OC, Oregon’s Will Stein Stays With Ducks