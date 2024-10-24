How to Watch No. 11 Oregon Ducks Volleyball Vs. Maryland and Rutgers: Preview, Prediction
EUGENE - The No. 11 Oregon volleyball team returns home to Matthew Knight Arena for a pair of matches after wrapping up its road trip with a four-set win at Iowa (25-17, 18-25, 25-14, 25-15). The Ducks are now 14-3 overall and 6-2 in Big Ten play. Oregon is looking to add two more wins to its record this weekend as the team faces Maryland (Oct. 25) and Rutgers (Oct. 27).
How to Watch
The Ducks will take on Maryland on Friday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. PT, and Rutgers on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. PT. Both games will be streamed on B1G+ with listening available on KWVA.
Preview
The Ducks have been on a roll this season despite returning just two starters from the 2023 season in Mimi Colyer and Daley McClellan. Oregon has only three losses this season, falling to No. 1 Pitt, No. 3 Penn State, and No. 8 Wisconsin.
Colyer has been a leader for the team and an explosive offensive player throughout her collegiate career. In 2022, Colyer became the first player in program history to win AVCA National Freshman of the Year. Ahead of the 2024 season, her junior year, Colyer was named to the 2024 Big Ten Volleyball Preseason All-Conference Team.
Another athlete playing a huge role in Oregon's success is redshirt freshman setter Cristin Cline. After her performances on the road against Iowa and Wisconsin, Cline was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. The redshirt freshman setter averaged 11.00 assists per set during the Ducks' road trip.
In Sunday's game at Iowa, Cline tallied 45 assists, leading the Ducks to a .328 hitting percentage. This marked the eighth time this season the team surpassed the .300 threshold. All five of Cline's main hitters recorded at least seven kills, with Mimi Colyer and Michelle Ohwobete achieving double-digit kills for the second consecutive match.
Cline also contributed six digs, three blocks, and a kill against the Hawkeyes. She is averaging 10.47 assists per set this season, placing her 24th in the NCAA. Oregon, as a team, ranks in the top 30 nationally in hitting percentage at .266.
Oregon begins the weekend Friday, October 25, against an unranked Maryland team. Maryland has a 10-9 season record and sits at 1-7 in the Big Ten after dropping matches to No. 16 USC and Illinois last weekend.
The Terps have been a powerhouse at the service line all season, especially in conference play. Averaging 2.14 service aces per set, Maryland leads the Big Ten and is the only team in the conference to average more than two aces per set. The Terps delivered an impressive 14 aces in Sunday's match against the Fighting Illini.
Nationally, Maryland ranks eighth in serving. Samantha Schnitta leads the team with 0.83 aces per set, holding the top spot in the NCAA for the fourth straight week.
The Ducks will then face Rutgers on Sunday, October 27. The Scarlet Knights have struggled to find consistency this season, holding a 5-14 overall record and an 0-8 mark in conference play.
Walking into Matthew Knight Arena will not be easy for either of these teams as the Ducks rank No. 11 nationally and are one of the strongest blocking teams in the nation. Oregon sits at No. 6 overall with nearly three blocks per set. Onye Ofoegbu leads Oregon with 1.23 blocks per set.
Prediction
Although both Maryland and Rutgers have had some high moments, their struggle for consistency will be tough to overcome against the No. 11 Ducks. Oregon will sweep both Maryland and Rutgers 3-0.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Traeshon Holden Availability vs. Illinois
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Dallas Wilson Shines, Dakorien Moore Falters: Recruits Update
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Ohio State Buckeyes In Autzen Stadium
MORE: Big Ten Title Game Tiebreaker Scenarios: Undefeated Oregon Ducks, Penn State, Indiana
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Injury Updates: Terrance Ferguson, Jordan Burch
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Front-Runners For 5-Star Quarterback Jared Curtis? Georgia Decommit
MORE: Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Commit Demetri Manning: 'I Am Not' Flipping
MORE: Ohio State's Ryan Day Challenges Big Ten Officiating On Final Play vs. Oregon Ducks