How to Watch Oregon Ducks Volleyball vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
One of the most dominant volleyball programs in the nation is in Eugene, Oregon, for a top-15 showdown. The No. 12 Oregon Ducks will host the No. 2 Nebraska Cornhuskers at home in Matthew Knight Arena.
How to Watch
The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (17-4, 9-3 B1G) will look for an upset against the No. 2 Nebraska Cornhuskers (22-1, 12-0 B1G) on Thursday, Nov. 7, at home in Matthew Knight Arena. The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network at 7 p.m. PT.
Preview
Thursday will be just the 12th time the Oregon volleyball program has faced a top-2 team at home in Matthew Knight Arena. It will also be the 10th meeting between the Ducks and Cornhuskers and only the second in Eugene. Overall, Nebraska holds a 6-3 record in the all-time series; however, the Ducks are 2-2 against Nebraska under head coach Matt Ulmer.
Ulmer is in his eighth season with the Ducks, following two consecutive Elite Eight appearances in 2023 and 2022 and a Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2021. The Ducks are aiming for similar success this season.
Oregon won its most recent matchup against Nebraska in 2022, a nail-biting game that went to five sets with the Ducks emerging victorious, 3-2.
The Ducks enter Thursday’s matchup fresh off a sweep over UCLA. During the game, senior outside hitter Michelle Ohwobete put down a season-high 15 kills, hitting at .438 and committing only one attack error in 32 swings. Ohwobete has been a force for the Ducks and could create challenges for Nebraska’s defense.
The Ducks boast other explosive hitters, including senior Onye Ofoegbu and junior Mimi Colyer, both of whom are on the AVCA Player of the Year watch list. Colyer sits at sixth in the Big Ten Conference with 4.62 points per set and leads all Ducks in kills per set with 3.93.
Ofoegbu has also been impressive this season, ranking 20th in the NCAA with a .398 hitting percentage and leading the team in blocks per set with 1.19.
Although Nebraska is the clear favorite, Oregon has a solid chance at pulling off an upset due to its prominence at the net. Alongside their explosive hitters, Oregon is one of the top blocking teams in the nation, ranking No. 11 in blocks per set (2.80). The Ducks also have a strong record playing at home.
Facing Nebraska will be a challenge, as the Huskers are one of the most decorated programs in college volleyball. Nebraska has more wins than any other program and has won five national championships. The Huskers have also been ranked in every weekly poll since the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) National Poll began in 1982.
This season, the Huskers have been ranked No. 2 for six weeks in a row, only behind No. 1 Pittsburgh. Nebraska received 11 first-place votes in Monday’s Top 25 poll after back-to-back road sweeps against No. 7 Wisconsin and Northwestern last week.
Nebraska enters the match with great momentum, having won 19 matches in a row since a loss to SMU on Sept. 3. Fifteen of those 19 wins have been sweeps.
Like the Ducks, the Huskers have been dominant at the net, ranking eighth nationally in kills per set with 14.25.
Leading Nebraska’s offense is outside hitter Harper Murray, who averages 3.22 kills per set and has 24 service aces. She’s hitting .245 and contributes 2.21 digs per set.
Nebraska also has seven different players averaging between 1.72 and 3.22 kills per set, making them a dangerous opponent. Their setter has a wide array of consistent hitters to choose from, which could create challenges for Oregon’s defense.
Defensively, the Huskers are led by three-time All-American and two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Lexi Rodriguez. Rodriguez leads Nebraska’s defense with 3.66 digs per set. Recently, Rodriguez reached 1,706 career digs, tying her with Kayla Banwarth for second in school history. The all-time career leader is Justine Wong-Orantes with 1,890 digs.
The Huskers have allowed only 42 service aces this season, leading the nation. The next closest team, No. 1 Pittsburgh, has allowed just 50 aces.
Prediction
Although Nebraska is one of the most dominant teams in the nation, the Ducks have experience playing highly ranked teams this season, including No. 1 Pittsburgh. Although Pitt swept the Ducks, Oregon has shown significant improvement since then. Travel may also play a part in Thursday’s matchup, as the Huskers must travel across the country and play a late game with a 7 p.m. PT start time (9 p.m. Nebraska time). Coach Ulmer has shown his ability to keep Oregon competitive in high-stakes matches. Thursday’s matchup should be a close one, and Oregon could very likely pull off an upset over the No. 2 team in the nation.
Score Prediction: Oregon 3, Nebraska 2
