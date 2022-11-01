A No. 1 Wrestling Recruit Commits to Penn State

Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson made a huge recruiting move this week in the Class of 2024.

Sanderson received a commitment from Joe Sealey, a 2022 world freestyle champion, announced his commitment to Penn State's 2024 recruiting class.

Sealey, from High Point, N.C., is the nation's No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class, according to Flowrestling. He became an international name this summer, winning the United World Wrestling under-17 freestyle title at 71 kg. He outscored opponents 55-1 to win gold in Rome.

Sealey begins his junior season having placed third at 160 pounds at the Super 32 Tournament. Wrestling for Wyoming Seminary last season, Sealey won titles at Beast of the East and Powerade national events and also captured a national prep championship at 152 pounds. He enters the season ranked third nationally at 160 pounds, according to Intermat Wrestling.

Penn State opens the 2022-23 season Nov. 11 against Lock Haven. The Lions return four NCAA champions and five All-Americans from their national-championship team. Penn State went 17-0 and won its ninth NCAA team title in 11 seasons.

PENN STATE FANS: SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets.

Read More

Penn State's wrestling schedule includes two matches at the Bryce Jordan Center

James Franklin predicted the Michigan-Michigan State incident

Penn State AD calls 2023 Big Ten football schedule 'incredibly frustrating and disappointing'

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.