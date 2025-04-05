Pitt Basketball Star Transfers to Kentucky
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers saw their star guard leave and transfer to one of the most historic programs in college basketball.
Pitt guard Jaland Lowe transferred to Kentucky, according to Travis Branham of 247Sports.
Lowe met with Kentucky head coach Mark Pope and associate head coach Alvin Brooks III on April 2,according to Jack Pilgrim of KSR, with this visit proving crucial in his decision.
Lowe arrived at Pitt as a Class of 2023 four-star guard who played for Fort Bend Marshall High School in Missouri City, Texas, just outside of Houston.
He played in all 33 games in the 2023-24 season, starting 19 of them, while averaging 26.5 minutes, scoring 9.6 points, dishing out 3.3 assists and grabbing 2.8 rebounds per game, respectively. He also shot 38.8% from the field, 35.2% from 3-point range and 85.5% from the free-throw line.
Lowe scored a season-high 20 points twice, as he shot 8-for-15 from the field, 3-for-4 from the foul line and made a 3-pointer in a loss to Syracuse at home on Jan. 16 and shot 7-for-12, 5-for-5 from the foul line and made a 3-pointer in a victory over NC State on the road on Feb. 7.
He posted one double-double on the season in the win at home against Florida State on March 5. He scored 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field, including a 3-pointer and two foul shots, while also creating 10 assists.
Two other great games saw him score 12 points and make nine assists in a blowout win at Boston College on March 2 and tally 18 points plus six assists in a win over Virginia Tech at home on Feb. 24.
His biggest highlight of the season came in an 80-76 win against then ranked No. 7 Duke at Cameron Indoor on Jan. 20. He hit a 3-pointer right in the face of Duke forward Kyle Filipowski with less than 50 seconds left to put Pitt up four points. while shushing the crowd with a finger to his lips.
Lowe had a solid sophomore season, as he led the Panthers with 16.8 points, 35.4 minutes, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game and fifth with 4.2 rebounds per game. He also is shooting 37.7% from the field, 26.8% from 3-point range and 88.3% from the foul line in 30 contests.
He ranked amongst the best in the ACC in numerous statistical categories, including No. 1 in free throw percentage, No. 4 in both minutes and steals per game, No. 5 in assists per game, tied for No. 9 in points per game and No. 13 with a 1.9 assist/turnover ratio.
His play would earn him All-ACC Third Team honors, the 11th player in program history to do so.
Lowe was one of eight players in the NCAA averaging at least 16.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. He also led Pitt with five double-doubles and 10 20+ point scoring games.
Lowe finished with a triple-double, scoring 11 points, shooting 4-for-8 from the field, making a 3-pointer and adding two free throws, while also grabbing 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the win over VMI on Nov. 18. This is just the sixth triple-double in Pitt history.
He dropped a career-high 28 points in the overtime road win vs. Ohio State on Nov. 29 and scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half of the comeback road win vs. Virginia Tech in the ACC opener on Dec. 7.
Lowe also had a double-double in the home win vs. Sam Houston on Dec. 21, 18 points and 11 assists, and dropped 27 points, plus dished out eight assists in a comeback home win over Cal on New Year's Day.
He entered the transfer portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag, while entering the 2025 NBA Draft and kept Pitt as an option for a return. He will have two years left of eligibility.
Lowe was the fifth player from Pitt that entered the transfer portal after last season and is the first to find his new team. This includes forwards in twins Guillermo and Jorge Diaz Graham and Marlon Barnes Jr., plus guard Amsal Delalić.
Pitt also had three players graduate who started throughout last season, including guards Ish Leggett and Damian Dunn, as well as forward Zack Austin, who earned All-ACC Defensive Team honors.
The Panthers now only have four returning players in forwards Cameron Corhen, Papa Amadou Kante and Amdy Ndiaye and jut one guard in Brandin "Beebah" Cummings. They also have an incoming guard in Omari Witherspoon from St. John's College in Washington, D.C.
Pitt did add a transfer in Iowa State center Dishon Jackson, who has one year left of eligibility.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson (Iowa State)
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Papa Amadou Kante
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
