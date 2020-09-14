Caleb Williams Blog: Oklahoma's Win, NFL Opening Weekend

Caleb Williams is the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 class with scholarship offers from elite programs coast to coast before committing to Oklahoma on July 4. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his senior season. This is 'All on the Line.'

Hey guys welcome back to another week of Caleb Williams: All on the Line.

This week, it wasn't too interesting but it wasn't boring at all, though, obviously. Our slate of football kicked into high gear with NFL and college games.

Talking about my team in the NFL, we ended up beating our rival, the Vikings. I'm a big Aaron Rodgers fan. Like I said before, at the draft, I wasn't very happy we got another quarterback. If he (Rodgers) leaves, I'm going with him. I'm more of a player guy than team guy for my team in the NFL.

The Vikings are one of my best friend's teams, so we always go back and forth, ever since we were younger, arguing who is better and things like that. My team got the win this time and Rodgers was insane as normal. It's always fun to watch him. I try to model a little bit after him, he's first on my list of quarterbacks. It goes Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson -- those are my favorite quarterbacks right now.

Talking about OU, they ended up winning. Beat 'em pretty bad, actually. They played a really good game. Spencer (Rattler) obviously played well, he had four touchdowns and they ended up winning by 40 points, maybe more. Awesome to see them back on the field, out there in action doing their thing. Winning games and seeing Coach (Lincoln) Riley and the team doing well.

The OU boys looked really good. The wide receivers were explosive. The defense looked speedy and the quarterback was looking like a product of Quarterback U. Overall it was a good game, obviously they wanna get to the next week and try to have another successful week like that.

I'm proud, I guess you can say, or happy at how the teams are handling playing under the restrictions presented by the pandemic and how safely they're going about their business. Making sure we have football to watch and making sure they play some football and coach some football. Kinda proud and happy that the coaching staff and players are taking this very seriously, because obviously they want to play some ball. We want to watch some ball, so I'm just happy and proud and glad to be able to watch some ball finally.

Going into my business, we actually just had practice today (Sunday) at Gonzaga. We had an actual live practice, not Zoom. It was without pads, Gonzaga is taking this very seriously. We all had our masks, hand sanitizer, all the things like that. Keeping the distance from each other. But we actually had practice, throwing to the guys again, going through the script and getting actual live reps from under center, from shotgun. It was awesome, we were out there for about two hours just having a good time, joking around like we used to do in practice. Just doing a bunch of normal things, just with masks on and keeping our distance.

Worked out again after practice today, actually. Was throwing it pretty well after practice working out with my coach I always work out with -- Coach Baucia at QB Factory. After practice I just wanted to keep throwing. It was feeling good today, feeling smooth, real good. Might as well go get another workout in right after practice. Drove up there and was there for about an hour and thirty, at the most. Keith (Bodie) was there again, brought him to other workouts and we've talked about him in blogs in the past. We had a good time slinging it around to him.

I worked out a little bit this week with Jalil (Farooq). He hasn't committed to OU and has a couple other schools on his list. I'm trying to make sure it's OU like I've said in these past couple blogs, that OU's the place for him and he sees that I'm trying to be his quarterback these next few years.

School has been on and poppin'. We get a day off a week, we only get four days of classes so I have school tomorrow (Monday) at 10 o'clock. Got all my homework done, things like that, and no tests thank God. But still, homework and things like that every day. Trying to make sure I stay focused on that with all that is going on. Keep control of the things that I can control.

I actually like online schooling. I don't know how many people would agree with me, but I like it. I don't know what it is. It might be that I've always had to wear uniforms for my whole school career, I've never been able to be out of uniform. So it's pretty cool to be out of uniform every day. I enjoy online schooling more than I thought I would, and more than last year. Last year was hard with the quick transition from being in person to actually being online. This year I was expecting it, so that may be another reason why I like it more than I thought I would.

That's been my week.

Signing off, Caleb Williams: All on the Line. Make sure you stay positive, make sure you wash your hands and stay safe.

Boomer Sooner!

--

