De'Jahn Warren, the 6' 0", 175-pound cornerback out of Lackawanna C.C., has announced his decommitment from the Georgia Bulldogs' 2021 recruit class. He was committed to the program since August but continued to receive heavy interest from Jackson State over the coming months.

The interest accumulated into an offer to play under Hall of Fame cornerback and new Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, which ended up proving too much to pass up for the versatile cornerback originally out of Hyattsville, Md.

This JUCO product is a well-balanced cornerback, with an intriguing ability to make big plays. Good feet, and physical down in the flat. He also shines on special teams, and we expect Warren to earn substantial playing time during his first year at Jackson State.

This one is more of a win for Jackson State than it is a loss for Georgia. The flip also serves as another validation of the Deion effect at JSU. The man is doing what everyone hoped he would; Bringing in otherwise out-of-reach high-caliber recruits like Warren and his sons Shilo and Shedeur Sanders.

Warren comes into JSU as a fairly polished prospect, comparatively, and has already adjusted to the speed at which 20-something-year-olds play. He will step into that locker room and immediately make its DB unit better.

