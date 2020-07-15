SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Football Candidate in Wyoming

SI All-American

Andrew Johnson, a senior wide receiver and cornerback at Central High School in Cheyenne, Wyo., has been named to the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020, SI announced today.

Johnson, who is 6-1 and 185 pounds, earned All-State honors at both receiver and defensive back as a junior in 2019. He is the lone athlete from Wyoming on the SI All-American watch list, which totals 1,000 players.

Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com. Johnson’s page can be found here.

For a breakdown of which of the 1,000 SIAA nominees across the nation have verbally committed to or are considering regional Power 5 schools in bordering states as their college choice, head to:

Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Football Candidates in Alabama

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Alabama

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidate in Vermont

SI All-American's watch list of the top senior (the class of 2021) in the state of Vermont

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Washington D.C.

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in Washington DC

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidate in Rhode Island

SI All-American's watch list of the top senior (the class of 2021) in the state of Rhode Island

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in South Carolina

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of South Carolina

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Texas

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Texas

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Oregon

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Oregon

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Pennsylvania

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Pennsylvania

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Utah

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Utah

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in New York

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of New York

SI All-American