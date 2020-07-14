SI All-American
SI All-American Watch List: 15 Missouri State commits and 8 key MU football targets named

SI All-American

A strong push for recruits at Missouri University has paid off for Eliah Drinkwitz and his staff in the class of 2021. 

Led by 15 prospects from a variety of different States, including star quarterback Tyler Macon of the current Tiger verbal commitments in the class were named candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team of high school senior football players.

6 prep prospects uncommitted or committed to other programs with the University of Missouri still under consideration were also named SIAA candidates. 

Listed below is the full breakdown of MU verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list. 

VERBAL COMMITS

Offense:

BJ Harris - 5-10 / 193 / RB from Chattanooga, Tenn.

Connor Tollison - 6-5 / 300 / OT from Jackson, Mo.

Gavin McKay - 6-4 / 206 / TE from Memphis, Tenn.

Ryan Hoerstkamp - 6-4 / 225 / TE/DE from Washington, Mo.

Taj Butts - 5-11 / 205 / RB from Saint Louis, Mo.

Tyler Macon - 6-0 / 180 / QB from East Saint Louis, Ill.

Defense:

Dameon Wilson - 6-1 / 210 / ILB from Kings Mountain, N.C.

Darius Jackson - 6-1 / 175 / CB from Red Oak, Texas

Davion Sistrunk - 6-2 / 170 / CB from Melbourne, Fla.

Daylan Carnell - 6-1 / 195 / CB from Indianapolis, Ind.

Mekhi Wingo - 6-0 / 280 / DT from Saint Louis, Mo. 

Travion Ford - 6-4 / 232 / DE from Saint Peters, Mo.

Tyler Hibbler - 5-11 / 183 / S from Saint Louis, Mo.

Zachary Lovett - 6-2 / 210 / ILB from Rockledge, Fla.

Zxaequan Reeves - 6-2 / 180 / CB from Cocoa, Fla.

TOP TARGETS

Offense:

Kaden McMullen - 6-3 / 182 / QB from O’Fallon, Mo.

Rod Orr - 6-7 / 296 / OL from Gadsden City, Ala.

Quenton Barnes - 6-2 / 175 / WR from Antioch, Tenn.

Defense:

Damon Owens - 6-2 / 220 / LB from Brentwood, Tenn.

Khristian Zachary - 6-6 / 220 / DE from Carrollton, Ga.

Kyran Montgomery - 6-4 / 215 / DE from Indianapolis, Ind.

Lyrik Rawls - 6-1 / 180 / S from Marshall, Texas

Tobechi Okoli - 6-5 / 250 / DE from Kansas City, Mo.

