Syracuse football is set to add to its roster for the 2022 season.

The traditional National Signing Day is here! Syracuse football has worked hard since the early signing period to add talent to its roster for next season, but the majority of that work has been through transfer portal options. A pair of high school prospects did give a verbal to the Orange in defensive linemen Francois Nolton and Kevin Jobity. As Nolton has already enrolled, he is not participating in signing day. Jobity, however, will.

Check back below, which will be updated throughout the day, for Jobity's signing as well as any surprises that may occur. In addition, below that is a recap of the players who signed with Syracuse during the early period and the transfer portal players who have picked the Orange.

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY LIVE UPDATES

7:00 a.m.: National Letters of Intent can start coming in.

EARLY SIGNING PERIOD ADDITIONS (time stamps from December 15, 2021)

7:14 a.m.: RB Jordaan Bailey, who Syracuse briefly targeted late in the cycle, signs with Pittsburgh.

7:22 a.m.: LB Mekhi Mason is the first to sign with Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

7:27 a.m.: DB Dom Foster has signed with Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

7:38 a.m.: DB Cornell Perry, Syracuse's first verbal commitment this cycle, has signed. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

7:41 a.m.: DL Belizaire Bassette has signed with Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

7:47 a.m.: DB Quan Peterson has signed with Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

8:09 a.m.: OL Joe Cruz has signed with Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

8:17 a.m. LB Garrison Madden has signed with USC over Syracuse and others.

8:20 a.m.: DB Jeremiah Wilson has signed with Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

8:24 a.m.: RB LeQuint Allen has signed with Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

8:38 a.m.: OL Chad Schuster has signed with Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

8:40 a.m.: DE Denis Jaquez has committed to and signed with Syracuse. He discusses decision HERE. Profile and evaluation HERE.

8:45 a.m.: OL Cam East, a former Mississippi State commit who Syracuse offered on Tuesday, has signed with Ole Miss. He was originally planning on signing in February and taking visits in January. Change of plans.

9:05 a.m.: Former Syracuse TE Luke Benson is staying in the ACC. He has committed to Georgia Tech as his transfer destination.

9:11 a.m.: Transfer S Bralyn Oliver has flipped from Oregon State to Syracuse. He discusses decision HERE. Profile and evaluation HERE.

9:23 a.m.: WR Donovan Brown has committed to Syracuse. PROFILE & EVALUATION.

10:40 a.m.: QB Henry Belin has signed with Duke.

11:05 a.m.: Australian punter Max Von Marburg has signed with Syracuse. STORY.

12:10 p.m. OL Terrance McClain has signed with Memphis.

1:55 p.m.: WR Chris Reed has signed with Utah.

3:38 p.m.: Interview with Syracuse P signee Max Von Marburg. CLICK HERE.

4:29 p.m.: LB Kadin Bailey has committed to and signed with Syracuse. He discusses decision HERE. Profile and evaluation HERE.

TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS

12/15/21: Louisville transfer S Bralyn Oliver commits to Syracuse

12/21/21: New Mexico State transfer RB Juwaun Price commits to Syracuse

01/11/22: Michigan transfer QB Dan Villari commits to Syracuse

01/20/22: Michigan State transfer WR CJ Hayes commits to Syracuse

01/25/22: Rutgers transfer DB Alijah Clark commits to Syracuse

