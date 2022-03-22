Skip to main content
In Case You Missed It: Weekly TCU Sports Recap

In Case You Missed It: Weekly TCU Sports Recap

This week was all about March Madness and madness it was!

This week was all about March Madness and madness it was! Kentucky got knocked out in the 1st round. The Big 12 showed up BIG in the first round but fell off in the second round. TCU was so close to making it to the Sweet Sixteen in an overtime battle with Arizona.  Baylor and Texas also fell while Kansas, Tech, and Iowa State will go on to represent the Big 12 in the Sweet Sixteen.  Future Big 12 team, Houston, also made it.  In other sports, TCU Beach Volleyball continues to be the team to beat and Track & Field takes home some hardware at the Indoor Nationals. Catch up on everything you might have missed from last week. Go Frogs!

KillerFrogs.com launches KF NIL, LLC

Photo of tip-off to start the game between Seton Hall Men's Basketball team and TCU Men's Basketball team

NCAA March Madness Round 2 TCU vs Arizona

    FOT2cCaXEAYQidL
    TCU Baseball: Baylor Series Recap

    By Adam Shirley1 hour ago
    Mar 20, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) reacts after bloody nose in the overtime period against the Arizona Wildcats during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    Blood, Sweat, Tears. TCU Men's Basketball went down swinging in the Second Roundof March Madness

    By Nicholas Howard2 hours ago
    FOUtOwCXIAYgCpD
    TCU Track & Field: Horned Frog Invitational Recap

    By Nicholas Howard2 hours ago
    Matt Carptner 2009
    Former Horned Frog Matt Carpenter signs with the Texas Rangers.

    By Adam ShirleyMar 20, 2022
    Mar 18, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) shoots the basketball against Seton Hall Pirates forward Tray Jackson (2) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena.
    Men's Basketball: How to Watch TCU vs. Arizona

    By Tyler BrownMar 20, 2022
    Photo of tip-off to start the game between Seton Hall Men's Basketball team and TCU Men's Basketball team
    TCU Men's Basketball: On to the Next One

    By Nicholas HowardMar 19, 2022
    Photo of UNC players and head coach at the post-game press conference
    Men's Basketball: March Madness in Fort Worth. Round of 32

    By Nicholas HowardMar 19, 2022
    67C6E4A3-EA0E-460D-85BA-27282DD5D701
    Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings: Let’s Play Ball

    By Barry LewisMar 18, 2022