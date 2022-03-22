This week was all about March Madness and madness it was! Kentucky got knocked out in the 1st round. The Big 12 showed up BIG in the first round but fell off in the second round. TCU was so close to making it to the Sweet Sixteen in an overtime battle with Arizona. Baylor and Texas also fell while Kansas, Tech, and Iowa State will go on to represent the Big 12 in the Sweet Sixteen. Future Big 12 team, Houston, also made it. In other sports, TCU Beach Volleyball continues to be the team to beat and Track & Field takes home some hardware at the Indoor Nationals. Catch up on everything you might have missed from last week. Go Frogs!

KillerFrogs.com launches KF NIL, LLC

