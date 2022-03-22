In Case You Missed It: Weekly TCU Sports Recap
This week was all about March Madness and madness it was! Kentucky got knocked out in the 1st round. The Big 12 showed up BIG in the first round but fell off in the second round. TCU was so close to making it to the Sweet Sixteen in an overtime battle with Arizona. Baylor and Texas also fell while Kansas, Tech, and Iowa State will go on to represent the Big 12 in the Sweet Sixteen. Future Big 12 team, Houston, also made it. In other sports, TCU Beach Volleyball continues to be the team to beat and Track & Field takes home some hardware at the Indoor Nationals. Catch up on everything you might have missed from last week. Go Frogs!
News
Basketball
- Blood, Sweat, and Tears: TCU Basketball Went Down Swinging In The Second Round Of March Madness
- March Madness In Fort Worth: Round Of 32
- On To The Next One
- Big 12 Men's Power Ranking: KU and Baylor Tied for the Top Spot
- March Madness Previews, Game Times, and Predictions
- The Rules Reconsidered: The Coach Of The Tears
- Milestone's In The Zone
- March Madness In The Fort
- TCU vs. Seaton Hall Preview
- TCU Fans On March Madness Selection Sunday
- Men's Basketball Poll Watching Final Rankings
- Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 18
Baseball
- Baylor vs TCU Weekend Series Recap
- Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings: Let's Play Ball
- TCU Baseball Travels To Baylor For Weekend Series
- College Baseball Series To Watch
- TCU vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi Re-cap
- Poll Watching Week Four: TCU Has Some Work To Do
- College Baseball National Review: Risers and Fallers
- College Baseball Poll Watching Week Three
Read More
Track & Field
- Horned Frog Invitational Recap
- TCU Earns Silver At Indoor Nationals
Humorous
Tennis
Beach Volleyball
TCU Swimming & Diving
