TCU Football at West Virginia: Staff Predictions And Game Previews

The TCU Horned Frogs will leave the state of Texas for the last time until perhaps bowl season when they travel to Morgantown to take on a struggling West Virginia Mountaineers team. The game will be at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

It's been a brutal four weeks with the Frogs winning four-straight over ranked opponents. This feat hasn't happened since Tennessee did it in 2016 and is the first time it's been done in Big 12 history.

After wins over Oklahoma at home on October 1, Kansas on the road on October 8, Oklahoma State in double-overtime at home on October 15, and Kansas State last week, the Horned Frogs look to continue the unbeaten streak in Morgantown.

TCU is a 7.0-point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook. But how does our staff feel the game will go?

In Week 8, only one of our writers, Nick, picked Kansas State. He's also the only one to pick WVU this week. But he's been picking against the Frogs for weeks, and it's working, so we are fine with those picks. Four of our writers are 7-0, like the Frogs, in their picks this season - Derek, Nathan, Ryann, and Tyler. Last week, Barry came the closest with his prediction of TCU 38-27 (The final score was TCU 38 - Oklahoma State 28). Nathan is currently at the top of the leaderboard with a perfect 7-0 record and two closest score predictions.

We have added each writer's season records after their names). Here's how the KillerFrogs editorial staff thinks the game will go:

Barry Lewis (6-1; one closest score) - TCU 41 - West Virginia 27

Brett Gibbons (5-2; one closest score)- TCU 45 - West Virginia 41

David Tucker (6-1; one closest score)- TCU 38 - West Virginia 31

Derek Lytle (7-0; one closest score)- TCU 56 - West Virginia 3

Ian Napetian (6-1)- TCU 38 - West Virginia 24

Nathan Cross (7-0; two closest scores)- TCU 38- West Virginia 21

Nick Howard (3-4)-West Virginia 44 - TCU 41

Ryann Zeller (7-0; one closest score)- TCU 42 - West Virginia 21

Tori Couch (6-1)- TCU 35 - West Virginia 32

Tyler Brown (7-0)- TCU 41 -West Virginia 35 (How is our Sports Ignoramus one of only four who are still perfect for the season?)

Zion Trammell (6-1)- TCU 37 - West Virginia 30

Previewing the Game

First Lookahead at West Virginia

Poll Watching - Frogs Now No. 7

Big 12 Matchups and Predictions - Week 9

TCU vs. West Virginia - Odds and Over/Under

College Football Playoff - What Happens When

TCU Depth Chart - Week 9 at West Virginia

West Virginia Depth Chart - Week 9 vs. TCU

Dear Mountaineers - Our Weekly Letter to our Opponent

LISTEN - KillerFrogs Podcast Looks Back at the KSU Game and Ahead to WVU

Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 9 - Frogs on Top

Know Your Foe - West Virginia Players to Watch

WATCH - Tori's Thoughts - What to Expect from the Road Trip

Keys to the Game - Week 9 - TCU vs. West Virginia

How to Watch, Listen, Stream, and Get Live Updates to the Game

