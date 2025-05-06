Tennessee Baseball Infielder Gavin Kilen Projected to go Early in the MLB Draft
The Tennessee Volunteers have one of their top players projected to go inside the top 35 after a successful first season with the Vols thus far.
The Tennessee Volunteers are expected to have many players go off the board in the MLB Draft early on once again. This includes one of their top infielders, who has had a phenomenal year for the Vols.
That player is Louisville Cardinals second baseman transfer, and talented player, Gavin Kilen. Kilen is anticipated to be one of the better players in the MLB Draft as it won't take very long for him to find his stride like some other Vols prospects in the past.
USA Today recently included the talented second baseman in their mock draft by having him selected just outside of the top-30 by being selected 31st by the Baltimore Orioles.
The USA Today writer explains his decision.
A hamstring injury put him out of sight, though he’s never too far out of mind for evaluators. A former shortstop who profiles better defensively at second base, Kilen has nearly as many home runs (11) as strikeouts (14) in 162 plate appearances this season."
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Vols Continue to Fall
- Tony Vitello Gets Ejected in Game Three of Auburn vs Tennessee Baseball
- Tennessee Football Transfer Addition Colton Hood's Stats at Colorado Goes Viral
- WATCH: Tennessee and Auburn Clear the Benches After Heated Exchange
- Tennessee Football Miss on Another Wide Receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Vols Guard Chaz Lanier Invited to the NBA Draft Combine
- Tennessee Sports Makes Professional Draft History Following NFL Draft
- Are the Tennessee Lady Vols Becoming a Powerhouse Again?
- Tennessee Vols Star Expected to Be Called Up By New York Mets
- Watch: Vols On SI Talks Tennessee Sports with "From The Bench Vols"
- Tennessee Set To Visit EDGE Rusher, Tristian Givens
- Los Angeles Lakers Predicted to Cut Ties With Tennessee Vol Dalton Knecht
- Star Thomas Has the Chance to be a Difference Maker for Tennessee Football