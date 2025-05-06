Volunteer Country

Tennessee Baseball Infielder Gavin Kilen Projected to go Early in the MLB Draft

The Tennessee Volunteers have one of their top players projected to go inside the top 35 after a successful first season with the Vols thus far.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee infielder Gavin Kilen (6) blows a kiss to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sunday, March 16, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee infielder Gavin Kilen (6) blows a kiss to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sunday, March 16, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are expected to have many players go off the board in the MLB Draft early on once again. This includes one of their top infielders, who has had a phenomenal year for the Vols.

That player is Louisville Cardinals second baseman transfer, and talented player, Gavin Kilen. Kilen is anticipated to be one of the better players in the MLB Draft as it won't take very long for him to find his stride like some other Vols prospects in the past.

USA Today recently included the talented second baseman in their mock draft by having him selected just outside of the top-30 by being selected 31st by the Baltimore Orioles.

The USA Today writer explains his decision.

A hamstring injury put him out of sight, though he’s never too far out of mind for evaluators. A former shortstop who profiles better defensively at second base, Kilen has nearly as many home runs (11) as strikeouts (14) in 162 plate appearances this season."

