Tennessee Baseball's Dean Curley Projected to be a First-Rounder in 2025 MLB Draft

Dean Curley finds himself inside the top 20 as USA Today projects the Tennessee baseball star to go to this team.

Caleb Sisk

Mar 21, 2025; Tuscaloosa AL, USA; Tennessee infielder Dean Curley (1) is congratulated by the third base coach after hitting a two-run homer against Alabama in game two of the series at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers have many MLB-ready players who will be sent to the MLB Draft and will not return to Knoxville. One player who is almost certain to be an early draft pick is Vols third baseman and shortstop Dean Curley.

Curley is in his second year with the Vols as he brings tons of electric plays to the plate all the way from California, as he helped lead the Vols to a national championship as the starting shortstop last year.

CUrley was projected to land inside the first round by USA Today, which has the talented infielder being selected by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The USA Today writer explains the decision.

"Will need a little more polish, as the Volunteers moved him from shortstop to third base in his second year in Knoxville. But he has excellent strike zone control and at 6-4, the frame to add more power to an offensive profile that’s produced 11 homers and a .420 OBP."

