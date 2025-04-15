Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Bellarmine: Volunteers Kickoff Home Stand

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to begin their home stand against Bellarmine on Tuesday.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee infielder Dean Curley (1) runs towards first base during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sunday, March 16, 2025.
Tennessee infielder Dean Curley (1) runs towards first base during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

After a road trip out to Oxford to play Ole Miss, the Tennessee Volunteers are back at home on Tuesday for the start of a four-game home stand. First up on the list is Bellarmine. The Volunteers are currently 31-5 on the season.

Thomas Crabtree is the projected starter for the Volunteers. He has eight appearances on the season with one starter and holds a 2.53 ERA and a 1-0 record. For Bellarmine, Carson Brower is the projected starter. He has nine appearances on the season and two staters. He currently holds a 1-1 record and 12.91 ERA.

The Volunteers have been very successful in midweek matchups since the arrival of head coach Tony Vitello. Tennessee is 72-11 overall in midweek games under head coach Vitello.

Tuesday's game is set to start at 9 PM at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Tennessee will then host Kentucky for another conference weekend series.

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

