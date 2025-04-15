Tennessee vs Bellarmine: Volunteers Kickoff Home Stand
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to begin their home stand against Bellarmine on Tuesday.
After a road trip out to Oxford to play Ole Miss, the Tennessee Volunteers are back at home on Tuesday for the start of a four-game home stand. First up on the list is Bellarmine. The Volunteers are currently 31-5 on the season.
Thomas Crabtree is the projected starter for the Volunteers. He has eight appearances on the season with one starter and holds a 2.53 ERA and a 1-0 record. For Bellarmine, Carson Brower is the projected starter. He has nine appearances on the season and two staters. He currently holds a 1-1 record and 12.91 ERA.
The Volunteers have been very successful in midweek matchups since the arrival of head coach Tony Vitello. Tennessee is 72-11 overall in midweek games under head coach Vitello.
Tuesday's game is set to start at 9 PM at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Tennessee will then host Kentucky for another conference weekend series.
