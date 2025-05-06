Volunteer Country

Cleveland Browns Got a Perfect Fit in Dylan Sampson Per Tennessee RB Coach

The Cleveland Browns got a perfect fit in running back Dylan Sampson, according to Tennessee's running backs coach.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee offensive lineman Cooper Mays (63), wide receiver Bru McCoy (5), and quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) surround running back Dylan Sampson (6) in celebration after Sampson's touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Knoxville. Tenn.
Tennessee offensive lineman Cooper Mays (63), wide receiver Bru McCoy (5), and quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) surround running back Dylan Sampson (6) in celebration after Sampson's touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Knoxville. Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Browns got a perfect fit in running back Dylan Sampson, according to Tennessee's running backs coach.

The Tennessee Volunteers had a handful of players selected in the 2025 NFL draft and one of them was running back Dylan Sampson. He was selected in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns and according to one Tennessee coach, the Browns got a perfect fit in the former Volunteer.

De'Rail Sims joined Tennessee's coaching staff back in February in 2024. He coached Sampson this past season, who had one of the most impressive seasons from a running back in program history. Sims was asked about Sampson's fit in Cleveland and it sounds like the Browns picked the right player.

"We came up and visited last spring when they [the Browns] were in OTAs, so I got a chance to sit in the running back room with [Browns running back coach] Duce [Staley]," Sims told the Beacon Journal. "Watching how he teach and watching how he interacts with his guys, Samp's going to fit right in. Duce don't play no games. He's attention to detail-oriented. He's hard on his guys, the exact same way that I'm with my guys in the room. So he's going to fit in really, really good and very quickly to where I think he's going to be able to adapt."

The Browns are in the midst of finding their next franchise running back as Nick Chubb is currently searching for a new home, and it doesn't look like it will be the Browns.

Sampson was a part of the 2022 recruiting class and was a three-star recruit out of Dutchtown High School in Geismer, LA. In his time as a Vol, he finished with 2,492 yards and 35 rushing touchdowns. That included 22 touchdowns and nearly 1,500 yards, which gave him the greatest single-season performance in Tennessee football history.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football