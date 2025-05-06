Cleveland Browns Got a Perfect Fit in Dylan Sampson Per Tennessee RB Coach
The Cleveland Browns got a perfect fit in running back Dylan Sampson, according to Tennessee's running backs coach.
The Tennessee Volunteers had a handful of players selected in the 2025 NFL draft and one of them was running back Dylan Sampson. He was selected in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns and according to one Tennessee coach, the Browns got a perfect fit in the former Volunteer.
De'Rail Sims joined Tennessee's coaching staff back in February in 2024. He coached Sampson this past season, who had one of the most impressive seasons from a running back in program history. Sims was asked about Sampson's fit in Cleveland and it sounds like the Browns picked the right player.
"We came up and visited last spring when they [the Browns] were in OTAs, so I got a chance to sit in the running back room with [Browns running back coach] Duce [Staley]," Sims told the Beacon Journal. "Watching how he teach and watching how he interacts with his guys, Samp's going to fit right in. Duce don't play no games. He's attention to detail-oriented. He's hard on his guys, the exact same way that I'm with my guys in the room. So he's going to fit in really, really good and very quickly to where I think he's going to be able to adapt."
The Browns are in the midst of finding their next franchise running back as Nick Chubb is currently searching for a new home, and it doesn't look like it will be the Browns.
Sampson was a part of the 2022 recruiting class and was a three-star recruit out of Dutchtown High School in Geismer, LA. In his time as a Vol, he finished with 2,492 yards and 35 rushing touchdowns. That included 22 touchdowns and nearly 1,500 yards, which gave him the greatest single-season performance in Tennessee football history.
