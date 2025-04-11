David Sanders Jr.'s Starting Audition Begins Saturday
Tennessee Volunteers offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. is competing for a starting spot on the offensive line. Saturday's Orange and White Game will be a great place to stake his claim.
The Tennessee Volunteers have never started an offensive linemen signed out of high school by head coach Josh Heupel. That likely changes this upcoming fall - several players are making strong cases for starting roles. True freshman offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. is among the offensive linemen leading that charge after spending just three months on campus.
Tennessee has been careful about heaping expectations on Sanders. He ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect and No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He chose Tennessee over virtually every top program in America and commanded a significant NIL package. Sanders flirted with the Ohio State Buckeyes ahead of national signing day, drawing even more attention to himself ahead of his campus arrival.
While the coaching staff can lace their praises with tempered words, fans want Sanders to become an impact player early in his career. They have an open competition at the right tackle spot, and Sanders is one of the leaders in the clubhouse for the role. He measured 6-foot-5.5 and 275 pounds upon signing with the Vols in December and has reportedly added weight throughout his time in Knoxville, Tennessee.
It makes a lot of sense for the Volunteers to plug Sanders into the lineup and let him learn early in the season, hoping he develops and becomes a legitimate cornerstone by season's end. Their offensive line left things to be desired in pass protection a season ago, and Sanders is one of the most ready-made pass protectors in the past few recruiting cycles. However, he's got to earn the trust of Tennessee's coaching staff over the course of spring practices, summer workouts, and fall camp.
Scrimmages go a long way toward earning a coach's trust. Sanders has been available for both spring scrimmages, which is a win in itself. He's putting reps on tape for the coaching staff, getting in simulated game environments, and competing against experienced SEC defenders. Saturday's Orange and White Game will be the culmination of Tennessee's work this spring, and a strong showing can lead to more opportunities come fall.
Sanders's road to a starting role won't be easy. He's competing with veteran offensive lineman Larry Johnson III among others, all of whom are players Tennessee believes in. Several 2024 signees with a year of experience on Sanders are fighting for that spot. Veterans want a shot to make the rotation. However, Sanders has all the talent in the world to win this spot. Saturday will be our first indicator on if he will.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Nico Iamaleava Is The Latest NIL Saga For Tennessee
- Rodney Dunham Commits to Notre Dame Over Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee
- 49ers Set to Host Former Tennessee Volunteers DL, Omar Norman-Lott
- REPORT: Tennessee and QB, Nico Iamaleava in Active Contract Negotiations
- Tennessee QB Target Jayce Johnson Up for Vote for Best Georgia High School QB
- Tennessee vs Ole Miss Series Preview - SEC Showdown in Oxford
- Tennessee Football Hopeful to Land Priority In-State 2027 Athlete
- Tennessee Football Set for Home and Home with ACC program
- Tennessee Volunteers Finish In Top-5 in Final College Basketball Rankings
- Five Freshmen We Are Excited to See During Tennessee Spring Game
- Tennessee Baseball Defeats Alabama State Ahead of Weekend vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Tristian Givens Names Four Finalists