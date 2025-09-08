Tennessee Volunteers' Biggest Key to Beating Georgia Bulldogs in SEC Football Opener
The Tennessee Volunteers must do this if they want to beat the Georgia Bulldogs in their SEC opener.
The Tennessee Volunteers are slated for an SEC showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend as the two programs converge on Neyland Stadium to begin their conference play. This will be the 55th matchup between these two historic programs in a series that the Bulldogs lead 29-23-2.
The Bulldogs have had Tennessee's number lately, winning 13 of the last 15 matchups, including eight in a row since 2017. The Volunteers are currently a slight underdog in this year's matchup, but they are looking to defy their odds and end their extensive losing streak to Georgia.
But while the Volunteers have struggled against their SEC rivals, there is one statistic that has been a major hindrance for Josh Heupel's Volunteers against the Bulldogs. A statistical threshold that if the Volunteers cross, they will have an excellent shot at defeating Georgia this season.
Since taking over as Tennessee's head coach in 2021, Josh Heupel and the Volunteers have scored first against the Bulldogs in all four of their meetings. Despite scoring first, the team has been held to less than 20 points in each of those outings and has suffered a defeat by at least two scores in each contest.
Through two games this season, Tennessee is averaging nearly 59 points per game and appears to have a newfound star in transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar. Scoring points will not come without a challenge, however, as the Bulldogs' defense has allowed 6.5 points this season.
Should Tennessee's offense be able to continue its streak of scoring first and break its 20-point threshold, the Volunteers have an excellent opportunity to end their lengthy losing skid against the Bulldogs and advance to 3-0.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters