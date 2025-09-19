Volunteer Country

2027 Peach State RB Jerry "Andrew" Beard Recaps Tennessee Football Visit

Jerry "Andrew" Beard provides a recap following his Tennessee Volunteers visit

Caleb Sisk

Jerry "Andrew" Beard at a Rivals camp.
Jerry "Andrew" Beard at a Rivals camp. / Dale Dowden - Vols On SI (Formerly of VolReport on Rivals)
The Tennessee Vols held many visitors on the =ir recruiting slate when it came to arguably their most important home game of the season. That game bveing against the Georgia Bulldogs. They hosted many talented prospects, including one of the state of Georgia's best 2027 running backs, Jerry Beard.

He caught up with Vols On SI following the visit. Here is what he had to say.

"Tennessee this past weekend was amazing, I enjoyed every moment and just took it all in," said the 2027 running back from the state of Georgia, when speaking about his visit to Tennessee.

He then went into detail about the offense and how their system stood out to him.

"That Tennessee offense is always lethal and can execute on every level."

What does a game like this do for the Vols in his recruitment? He went more into detail with Vols On SI.

"Seeing how hard Tennessee fought and how crazy the atmosphere was for the game definitely elevated Tennessee in my recruitment."

Will the talented prospect be returning for another visit?

"I may possibly be at the Oklahoma game later in the season."

He then would leave off with a visit that he is set to take. He confirmed that he is set for a huge visit that will be one of the better games of the season.

"UGA vs Alabama next week."

