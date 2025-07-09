How To Watch - Tennessee Target Jowell Combay's Commitment
The Tennessee Volunteers are hopeful for some more good news after landing two major commitments, including a commitment from Brayden Rouse on Tuesday. They will now look to land his teammate Jowell Combay.
Combay attends Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia, and is a safety prospect (rated as a three-star), but holds offers from many valuable programs. He is set to make his commitment at 5:00 PM EST on Wednesday, and will choose between the Tennessee Volunteers, Missouri Tigers, Wisconsin Badgers, South Carolina Gamecocks, and the Georgia Bulldogs.
You can watch his commitment on the Vols On SI X page or the Vols On SI Facebook page by clicking the highlighted text of the account you'd like to view it on. Vols On SI will be in attendance and will go live prior to the announcement, so be on the lookout!
