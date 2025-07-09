Volunteer Country

How To Watch - Tennessee Target Jowell Combay's Commitment

Vols On SI has you covered for ways you can watch his commitment

Caleb Sisk

Jowell Combay on his Tennessee Volunteers official visit
Jowell Combay on his Tennessee Volunteers official visit / Jowell Combay
The Tennessee Volunteers are hopeful for some more good news after landing two major commitments, including a commitment from Brayden Rouse on Tuesday. They will now look to land his teammate Jowell Combay.

Combay attends Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia, and is a safety prospect (rated as a three-star), but holds offers from many valuable programs. He is set to make his commitment at 5:00 PM EST on Wednesday, and will choose between the Tennessee Volunteers, Missouri Tigers, Wisconsin Badgers, South Carolina Gamecocks, and the Georgia Bulldogs.

You can watch his commitment on the Vols On SI X page or the Vols On SI Facebook page by clicking the highlighted text of the account you'd like to view it on. Vols On SI will be in attendance and will go live prior to the announcement, so be on the lookout!

