Tennessee Volunteers Sports Schedule (10/06/2025)
Another day another dollar for this Tennessee Vols athletics field, as they will be competing in multiple sports again. This is set to be an action packed Monday.
Here are the three Tennessee teams set to compete.
Men's Golf (Fighting Irish Classic Rounds 1 and 2)
The Tennessee Vols will be competing in the Fighting Irish Classic named after the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This will take place on Warren Golf Course, and this will be a two round day for the golf program. This will be one of the two golf programs competing on Monday.
Women's Golf (Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate Round 2)
The second day for this event following the first round during the day Yesterday. The Vols will be competing at the Cherokee Country Club with the hopes of being able to do their job well in this one. This is the second of two teams that will compete at a course today, as the Men's were mentioned above.
Men's Tennis (M15 Lexington Day 1 of 6)
Buckle up because this event is set to carry us into next week. This will be a huge chance filled with opportunities for this program, as they look to make a statement in Lexington. With six days of action, anything is possible.
