DR Sportz Dallas Prospect Evaluations, EPS Blaze and Louisiana Bootleggers

Covering seven-on-seven tournaments allows for a look at some young talent from across the country. Here’s a look at a few of the top prospects that will be in Dallas for the DR Sportz tournament.

Nothing like seeing the talent go head-to-head. Especially living in Florida, it’s great to get out and see the best players from other areas to compare notes and see where top players reside. This weekend will certainly have that feel to it, as it’s loaded with top teams and brand names within the seven-on-seven circuit.

When top teams all come to the same tournament, there will be top competition game after game. Here are some of the prospects that will be scouted this weekend, amongst many, with EPS Blaze and the Louisiana Bootleggers brand being the two teams utilized for the purposes of this article.

There’s no specific order for the players mentioned hereafter.

EPS Blaze

Preston Welch | @PrestonWelchh

Quarterback | Lafayette (La.) Teurlings Catholic - 2024

A player with a really good arm for a high school senior, let alone a junior, Welch has the ability to throw the deep out or corner ball. He can throw it on a line, too. Just 15 years old, he’s already being eyed by several programs down South.

Kentrell Prejean | @PrejeanKentrell

Slot/Running Back | Lafayette (La.) Teurlings Catholic - 2023

Absolutely electric! With 1,200 yards of receiving as a junior, Prejean can scoot! He’s the quintessential big play waiting to happen. Plus, do not kick the football to this young man! Shifty and with good vision, he can turn what should be a two yard return into a 85 yard score. Curious to see him work against zone coverages to better understand how he assesses where and when to settle down for a clear lane for the quarterback to throw him the football.

Louisiana Bootleggers

First off, this is an absolutely loaded roster where Bootleggers go. That’s why they break it down into several teams, with this squad actually being the national team. With that in mind, having a rising sophomore on the roster deserves attention beyond all the SEC-level talent that will be on this roster from the classes of 2023 and 2024. This young man can play:

Lennis Finister | @Lfinister3

Cornerback | Metairie (La.) Archbishop Rummel - 2025

Playing for one of the top brand names in all of seven-on-seven, Finister will be performing for Bootleggers after starting for Rummel as a mere freshman. That’s extremely difficult to do considering the heritage of Rummel Football. Very quick feet, good size for his age, and fluid hip movement provide Finister with the ability to eventually become a national recruit. The talent is there. Now it’s just a matter of learning the nuances of cornerback play. With three seasons to do so, under the tutelage of the Bootleggers and the Archbishop Rummel staff, Finister will be under the guidance of excellent teachers.

Look for an extended look at the Bootleggers brand before the end of the next week. It’s another loaded roster!

Louisiana Bootleggers North

Here’s an extension of the Bootleggers, and it’s also a very talented group. Trying to pick amongst this roster is not an easy task. The following signal caller, however, is one that absolutely can sling it!

Kamrom Evans | @iamkamromevans

Quarterback | Shreveport (La.) Huntington - 2023

From the get go, Evans provides a powerful arm that can strike between two defenders even during a rollout pass. At 6’3”, 215-pounds, he possesses the natural size that college coaches seek. Evans also has been coached up with how to emphasize play-action fakes, then move to a spot to throw with a deliberate yet stable speed for a chance to complete a pass. If rushed, he often jukes a defender in the backfield and then seeks a receiver down the field. He’s not your ordinary signal caller as evidenced by his 3,630 yards and 44 touchdowns as a junior. This young man has a high ceiling.

Looking forward to seeing numerous prospects at the Dallas area tournament this weekend. Loads of big-time players will be there from Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi among other states.

